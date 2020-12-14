Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean, Loud and Strong, Cause It’s Exactly What We Need This Holiday Season

“Go tell it on the mountain,” Shoshana Bean sings, “over the hills and everywhere.” And she has every right to, as her concert, Sing Your Hallelujah, filmed and performed at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City, is something to completely and wholeheartedly proclaim loudly to the heavens, as we live in a world in great need for something as uplighting and well orchestrated as this holiday concert. Utilizing her powerhouse voice and that genuine charisma, Shoshana ushers us into an intimate engagement of her own creation, gathering old friends near to us, once more. Her voice swells and uplifts us all, and is as warm and gracious, as it is powerful and intense. Directed by Amy Segal, who directed the documentary “Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards”, Bean, the dynamic Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist, never fails to astound.

“There are those of us who make our livelihood when people gather on mass,” she states, as the skyline of my beloved and much missed New York City floats by, “but our time has been cut short, or patiently measured” making every moment of connection feel more valuable than ever before. Overflowing with the musical energy of the holiday spirit and the true essence of the season, Bean tenderly greets us with an acapella “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” It fills our heart with love and longing, making us wish for the day that we could all arrange ourselves around the stage and the singer for her dynamic brand of dialed down versions of beautiful seasonal songs. Joining her on that church-like Apollo stage are her dear loving friends; Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel (Broadway’s Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), dance phenom Jared Grimes (Broadway’s After Midnight), Broadway, TV and film star Jeremy Jordan (Broadway’s Bonnie & Clyde, Newsies), recording artist Shayna Steele (Broadway’s Rent, Hairspray), “Britain’s Got Talent” and recording artist Connie Talbot, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), each shining as bright as the legendary Christmas star (which I just read will be shining bright, for real, on the evening of Dec. 21st when Jupiter and Saturn will be just a tenth of a degree apart, the closest they have been since 1623, and most visible since the year 1226. This phenomenon is often referred to as the “Christmas star” so if you want, look southwest just after sunset on the evening of the 21st and you’ll see it with your very own eyes – more info, click here).

“When I stand on the Apollo stage, something magical and powerful always takes over. While circumstances prevented us from gathering and celebrating in the way we are accustomed, I couldn’t let this holiday pass without giving the best gift I know how to give. The gift of you, healing, and connection through music,” Shoshana Bean

With classics like Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne’s beautiful “Let It Snow“, and lesser known Christmas songs like “Mary Did You Know“, a song written by Mark Lowry, sung gorgeously with Talbot, Bean reminds us just how powerful and special we all are, especially during what might be thought of as one of the most complicated and difficult holiday season we have ever experienced. The holidays, regardless of your religion, have always been “a light in the darkness, a time to reflect, connect and be grateful“, Bean shares most poignantly with us, especially with 2020 being a year of so much uncertainty and loss. Stripping what matters down and re-evaluating exactly that, Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean’s holiday musical celebration, captures the true spirit of the season in spite of life looking very different, but feeling exactly the same.

Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan in Sing Your Hallelujah.

Her Jewish roots even find their way to gift us all with Israel’s National Anthem, “Hatikvah” (The Hope) and a stellar performance with Creel and Steele of a gorgeous Leonard Cohen song, which is not exactly about Hanukkah, but, almost more importantly, it is about faith and belief. Grimes’ tap dance number is dynamic and intense, not only showcasing the powerful expertise of the dancer, but the utter magnificence of the band that creates his platform. Jordan and Bean, packaged together for Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane’s 1944 harmonious “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” almost give us too much to take in, finding a uniqueness of tone and delivery, but it truly is Bean and her fabulous voice that bring the evening to a miraculous close with Adolphe Adam’s heavenly “Oh, Holy Night“. It soars up into the empty theatre with grace and soulful energy, as a weary world rejoices. She most playfully explains, ” we are single handedly saving Christmas“, and for that, we can only say, in unison, Sing Your Hallelujah, loud and strong, please. Because it’s exactly what we need, right now.

Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record and David Haring. David Cook, who has worked with Bean for nearly 20 years, including collaborations of her records: Superhero, Spectrum, and Selah, serves as the show’s musical director, arranger, while also playing the piano, with Richard Hammond on bass, Robin Macatangay on guitar, and Matt Musty on drums.

Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Shayna Steele in Sing Your Hallelujah.

It’s an exciting staged moment, that ticket holders will be able to stream on any computer browser, mobile web,the Stellar Android or IOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. Tickets start at $30US with various VIP Package options that include a Live Q&A after-party, signed poster, audio recording of the show, personalized holiday greeting, and more. To Purchase or for more information, please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com.

