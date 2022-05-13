Sipping in Style This Spring and Into Summer

This weekend we are celebrating the weather finally starting getting warmer after what feels like an endless winter. The flowers are blooming and the sun is shinning. It’s time now to put your glasses and the air and say cheers with our favorite drinks of the month.

For prosecco lovers

We cannot get enough of Vera Wang PARTY. This premium Italian prosecco is bold and beautiful from the moment you pop the cork. We adore the optimistic and bright flavor that gives you a sense that the world is in gala mode. Life is too short not to party, so embrace these sweet sips.

Fall in love with their creative cocktail created by @in_time_for_cocktails.

Vera Bera Prosecco Bramble

Vera Wang PARTY

1.5 oz citrus vodka

1 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

3 blackberries

2 raspberries

Method : Muddle the berries in a glass. Add crushed ice. Shake with vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup with ice until chilled. Strain into glass with more ice. Add Vera Wang PARTY to your liking before topping with more ice. Garnish with very skewered berries and a dehydrated lemon wheel.

For vodka lovers

Live on the edge and try the divine Crystal Head Vodka. Crafted from locally sourced Canadian corn, it is distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit and blended with pristine water from Newfoundland. The crisp taste is superb and leaves you with nothing more than a feeling of bliss. We love the curated cocktails that are created from this brand.

Head Into Spring

1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Hpnotiq

½ oz. Lavender Syrup

Soda

Method: Add Crystal Head Vodka, Hpnotiq and lavender syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a champagne flute and top with soda. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

For canned drink lovers



Beach Juice is fun in a can without the guilt. With bold and crisp tastes each sip is refreshing and clean. Made from a simple recipe of cold pressed lemons, sparkling water and vodka, each serving is just 100 calories and has zero sugar.

You will love the new flavors Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade and Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea. They are just sunny and divine.

The ready to drink Malibu Rum flavors of Pineapple Bay Breeze Cocktail and Watermelon Mojito Cocktail are just as fun.

Perfect for beach days, laying by the pool, or rooftop hangs, the new flavors pop with sweet energy and fantastic joy. Not too sweet, but rather just a light hint of flavor to each you will enjoy this sips all summer long.

To elevate your late spring day or upcoming summer at the beach try QNSY.

Co-Founders and native New Yorkers Tara and Jeremy have create a crafty cocktail in a can that you love at first sip. The flavor in each serving is a reflection of passion to create the brand. Try such options as Cosmo, Mojito, and our favorite Lovely Rita with gentle hints of lime and orange.

For non-alcoholic lovers

We adore how Fresca has came up with some fun recipes for the season. They truly make you happy with each blissful sip. At home try this sumptuous mocktail as you sit back and relax and take in the most of the season.

Lady Lavender Fizz

– 4oz Fresca Sparkling Soda Water Grapefruit Citrus

– 2oz Lemon juice

– 1 tbsp Lavender simple syrup

– Garnish with lavender springs (Or thyme sprigs)

-Ice cubes

Method: Shake the lemon juice and lavender simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Pour the lemon mixture into tulip or coupe glasses, top up with peach/citrus Fresca and garnish with lavender sprigs.

Cover art by Jason Leung on Unsplash