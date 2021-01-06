Sipping in Style with Winter Favorites

The weather outside is chilly, but inside you can warm up with some sweet sips.

Monday is National Hot Toddy Day. But, heck it’s a pandemic so why not toddy away right now. Enjoy a delicious Belvedere Toddy with an easy to follow recipe in the comfort of your home.

You will need – 1 oz / 30 ml Belvedere Vodka; 1.5 oz / 45 ml Hot Water; 1 oz / 30 ml French Fortified Wine;.5 oz / 15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice;.5 oz / 15 ml Honey; 1 Cinnamon Stick; Fresh Grated Nutmeg; Orange Wedge; and Cloves.

Add hot water to heat glass mug, then honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange wedge and top with freshly grated nutmeg. Option to pierce orange wedge with 3 cloves.

If you are doing Dry January, well there is an option for you too. Recently launched HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling water infused with hops and nootropics to create a zero calorie, zero carb, zero sugar healthy beer alternative – that provides a buzz without the booze. The drinks are tasty and make you feel relaxed during this stressful time on Earth.

“I looked at the market for good alternatives to beer, but non alcoholic beer either tastes bad, has too many calories, or both!” says founder Nick Taranto. “Plus, there is no feeling or function that comes with drinking non-alcoholic beer. When I couldn’t find The Healthy Alternative to Beer, I decided to go create it.”

Flavors to buy online or Amazon come in Classic, Mango, Blood Orange with Lemon Lime on the way.

And, if you are in New York City and looking to support small businesses check out MENO.

We adore this hometown business where East meets West with modern tea and coffee. In the heart of the West Village near Washington Square Park you can sit outside or do a take-away order. Conceptualized by new young rising star hospitality group OTTA Management Group in partnership with Urban Tea Inc, they bring loyal patrons a variety of unique teas and coffees, specializing in coffee juices and dark tea.

Happy sipping!

