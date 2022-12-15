Six ways to find affordable theatre tickets

When you decide that you want to visit London’s West End, there are several things that you need to think about. First and foremost, you need to discover the latest productions that are showing in London’s theatres before making the preparations for your trip to the capital. So, with that in mind, this guide introduces you to some ticketing tips that you can make the most of as you plan to buy London theatre tickets this year.

Think about your budget

One misconception about the theatre is that it’s expensive. But in reality, you can buy tickets to suit every budget, from the cheap seats for a matinee performance to the most expensive options for a night-time show. You should also know that theatre prices aren’t stagnant, and they fluctuate from time to time, depending on availability. So, if you’re flexible with your dates, it’s possible to discover some excellent deals that will help you enjoy some of the best shows for a fraction of the price.

Consider last-minute deals

If you’re already in London and want to see a show, you can take advantage of the last-minute offers that are available to you. Show listings are typically refreshed every night at midnight, meaning you can find new offers in the days and hours leading up to the latest productions. TKTs London is the best place to find last-minute theatre deals at incredible prices.

Look for sneak peeks

Many shows run previews before opening night, and they’re often available at a heavily discounted price. This is a great way to see some of the newest shows in time without having to pay full price, even though there might be an odd slip of the tongue from an actor on stage! Be sure to keep up with theatre ticketing agencies on social media to be in the loop when it comes to preview listings, so you don’t miss out on the discounted action.

Take advantage of kids’ week discounts

Since 1998, Kids week has taken place in august of every year, and it’s an invitation for young people to enjoy the theatre. During kids’ week, children under the age of 17 can attend shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. In addition to a range of family-friendly shows, you can also enjoy a multitude of special features and activities that are available to make your kids’ trip to the theatre a memorable experience.

Visit in the New Year

While lots of people like to plan a festive visit to the West End, the reality is that you can access cheap theatre tickets in January and February, so it might be a good idea to delay your visit. Some tickets are reduced to as low as £10.00 – depending on the show – so it can be an excellent way to enjoy a range of performances without paying full price for admission.

OLT will be running a sale that begins on the 6th December at 10am. Using this sale is a great opportunity to utilise the advantage of a huge sale of some of the biggest shows in theatre at the moment, tied in with planning a visit to the theatre in the new year to maximise the most affordable way to find theatre tickets.

Use social media to your advantage

The best way to keep up to date with the latest theatre offers is to follow the right accounts on social media, from London’s playhouses to ticketing agents. They regularly post promotions via social media, so be sure to click the follow button to ensure that you don’t miss out on seasonal offers.

So, if you’re planning a trip to the theatre in the near future, we hope these tips help you land some affordable tickets as you experience the magic of the West End with your family.