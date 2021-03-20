Six Ways to Prevent Roof Damage in Winter

Roof damages are common in winter, courtesy of chilly winds and snow. But when you prepare in advance and prevent roof damage, you and your family stay comfortable and cozy all winter long. In today’s world, homeowners don’t have to worry much about their roofs because there are plenty of roof repair services. Besides, there are several ways that can help prevent roof damage when the temperature drops. There could be several reasons that could lead to big damage to your roof. You need to be very careful with your roof maintenance. It is a crucial part of your house. Here we are sharing some of the very effective ways you can use to prevent roof damage during winters.

Clean Gutters

The drain system on the roof helps collect water and keeps your home’s foundation secure. But clogs in the gutters lead to standing water, which eventually leads to leaks and causes mold and mildew. When the temperature further drops, the water turns to ice, putting the pipes at the risk of bursting.

Remove debris

Unaddressed litter on the roof means waiting for an accident to happen. Even a small object tossed around by the strong wind can dislodge or crack shingles. A stack of wet leaves leads to mold, while berries and nuts entice pests. As the fall season comes to an end, it is a great decision to clean the roof.

Treat mold and mildew

Are your shingles turning yellow, green, or black? If so, there could be algae, moss, mold, or mildew problems. Not only do they damage shingles, but they also produce an unbearable, nasty odor. The best way to address the problem is to get in touch with roof repair professionals to wipe out their invasive growth.

Book a professional inspection

Walking on the roof is risky, but you cannot leave your roof damaged unattended as well. Connect with roof repair services and ask professionals for a thorough inspection. They will observe areas of specific concerns and address every possible roof damage without putting your house at risk. Only the expert's eyes can spot flaws or damage that is unlikely to be noticed by us. So you need an expert to inspect your roof and potential damages that you must take care of.

Patch missing or broken shingles

Replacing missing or broken shingles prevents moisture and water from sneaking into your attic and doing damages to your beautiful house. The practice will save thousands of dollars in repairs. Call professionals for inspection and take preventative measures on time.

Trim all trees hanging over or near the roof

The strong winter winds and dropping temperatures may knock loose branches of nearby trees. These can further break shingles or, worse, damage your roof. Having your trees trimmed before the winter season can prevent potential damage.

Winter roof preparation not only keeps your family safe and comfortable during colder months but also increases the energy efficiency of your home. So, schedule an inspection with roof repair services and prevent winter roof damages.