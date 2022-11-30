SIX’s Anne Boleyn Andrea Macasaet Debut’s at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Andrea Macasaet, one of the original Broadway stars of SIX the Musical, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Fresh off her reign at SIX, Andrea will present an evening of laughter, storytelling, and love to celebrate the end of a chapter and the start of a new one. She takes the audience through the journey of the last few years with some of her favorite power ballads, pop, musical theatre and Tagalog songs. Tickets are $35-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Andrea Macasaet, born and raised in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada, is best known for making her Broadway debut originating the role of Anne Boleyn in the Tony Award-winning SIX. Leading with light, Andrea has been featured in Vogue (US & Philippines), Reader’s Digest, and Glamour. Her Canadian theatre credits include Heathers the Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon, and Prairie Nurse.