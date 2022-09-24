MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

SIX’s Samantha Pauly Debuts Solo Show at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

SIX’s Samantha Pauly Debuts Solo Show at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Samantha Pauly, currently starring on Broadway in SIX the Musical, for two special performances on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Pauly’s show, which encompasses Broadway, pop, country and more, will feature Adam Cole Klepper (Titanique) on piano, Jed Feder (Aladdin) on drums, and Sam Cieri(lead singer of the Nicotine Dolls) on guitar. “The show will be a reflection of how I’ve changed and grown through the last three years,” Pauly says. “My life has done a full 180 in every way, and I will do my best to share what I think is a good representation of how I’ve processed all of the changes, and what it’s felt like.” Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for both shows is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London’s West End as Eva Peron in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse).  She has also been seen on NBC-TV’s “Chicago PD.” 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

James Lapine, Susan Stroman join Beowulf Boritt at The Drama Book Shop on October 11

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 23, 2022
Read More

Works & Process at the Guggenheim Present Some Like It Hot

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 23, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 21, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Good Night, Oscar, Water For Elephants, Between Riverside and Crazy, Marva Hicks and Christy Altomare Marries

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2022
Read More

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness w/ OXFLOYD

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Phantom of the Opera, Some Like It Hot, Cinderella and What Is Where

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Announces 2023 Dates and Location

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, Take Me Out, Into The Woods and Little Shop of Horrors

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, Hadestown, Funny Girl, Almost Famous The Musical and Cost of Living

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 14, 2022
Read More