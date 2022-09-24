SIX’s Samantha Pauly Debuts Solo Show at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Samantha Pauly, currently starring on Broadway in SIX the Musical, for two special performances on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Pauly’s show, which encompasses Broadway, pop, country and more, will feature Adam Cole Klepper (Titanique) on piano, Jed Feder (Aladdin) on drums, and Sam Cieri(lead singer of the Nicotine Dolls) on guitar. “The show will be a reflection of how I’ve changed and grown through the last three years,” Pauly says. “My life has done a full 180 in every way, and I will do my best to share what I think is a good representation of how I’ve processed all of the changes, and what it’s felt like.” Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for both shows is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London’s West End as Eva Peron in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse). She has also been seen on NBC-TV’s “Chicago PD.”