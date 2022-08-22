Sizzling End of Summer with Beatnic’s Vegan Lobster Roll

Fall is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean we cannot get in some last days of a delicious summer.

The most amazing dish for vegan lovers can be found at the renowned Beatnic. Until the end of August, enjoy their incredible lobster roll at all store locations in NYC, Boston, and Providence including the fun Midtown East location on Lexington.



Staff is friendly and food is delicious. Your city lunch will have you escaping to the shore’s off of Montauk Beach House (where the sandwich originated) without loading in on the LIRR for the day. Rock Lobstah Roll ($10.95) is simply suberb for those who do not eat shellfish, as well as those looking to try something different.

We love the tangy creation that is satisfying from star to finish. This vegan take on the East Coast favorite subs out lobster for hearts of palm and seasoning with lemon juice, celery, red onion, a vegan remoulade, dill and Old Bay seasoning. Served on a vegan pretzel bun, this amazing and healthy alternative sandwich has all the flavor with none of the fish. It’s also in our opinion a fantastic option for those counting calories this summer since there is less fat overall in the wonderful recipe. Try it today and make these last days of summer 2022 lobsterlicious.

For locations please visit here.