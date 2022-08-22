Sizzling End of Summer with Beatnic’s Vegan Lobster Roll

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fall is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean we cannot get in some last days of a delicious summer.

The most amazing dish for vegan lovers can be found at the renowned Beatnic. Until the end of August, enjoy their incredible lobster roll at all store locations in NYC, Boston, and Providence  including the fun Midtown East location on Lexington.


Staff is friendly and food is delicious. Your city lunch will have you escaping to the shore’s off of Montauk Beach House (where the sandwich originated) without loading in on the LIRR for the day.  Rock Lobstah Roll ($10.95) is simply suberb for those who do not eat shellfish, as well as those looking to try something different.

We love the tangy creation that is satisfying from star to finish. This vegan take on the East Coast favorite subs out lobster for hearts of palm and seasoning with lemon juice, celery, red onion, a vegan remoulade, dill and Old Bay seasoning. Served on a vegan pretzel bun, this amazing and healthy alternative sandwich has all the flavor with none of the fish. It’s also in our opinion a fantastic option for those counting calories this summer since there is less fat overall in the wonderful recipe. Try it today and make these last days of summer 2022 lobsterlicious.

For locations please visit here.

 

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

