Skeleton Crew Speaks From The Heart

I first saw Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, at the Atlantic Theatre in 2016. Like the Atlantic theatre production the Broadway company is direction by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who directs this piece with heart and soul. He deftly uses robotic dancer (Adesola Osakalumi) to portray the assembly line workers frustration mixed with angst and it is effective. Michael Carnahan set places us in the ugliness of life and how even squaller can feel like home.

This is the final play Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy. It is still relevant today showing how the American dream is being crushed by the car industry, health care and corporations. There is a fine line to crime and the levels of what is right and wrong when you are homeless, desperate for the essentials of every day life such as food and shelter as your job is disappears right before your eyes.

It is 2008, at the height of the recession as the last automobile plant is about to fall. Union leader Faye (Phylicia Rashad), has had Cancer. Thanks to the medical bills she ha been left to live in her car and now the office due to the freezing weather. She has worked for this factory for 29 years or what seems like forever. She is proud, gay and defiant. Reggie (Brandon J. Dirden), her foreman, is caught between friends, family and management. When Reggie confides to her that the plant will be shutting down, both Reggie and Faye have to examine their loyalties.

A close knit group of factory workers includes Dez (Joshua Boone ), who dreams of a life beyond the factory and Shanita (Chanté Adams), a pregnant single mother to be, who is a proud second-generation line worker. Dez and Shanita, have sexual chemistry, which lead to tension between the two. When rumors of the downsizing hit, car parts start to go missing from the plant. Skeleton Crew follows the last of their kind, clinging to the last of their dignity.

Rashad is fierce, powerful and humorous as a women forced into homelessness as she still retains her dignity and humanity. Dirden shows the conflict of the piece with subtle layering. Boone keeps you guessing as to who the real thief is. His chemistry with Adams is radiant and sweetly portrayed.

In the end our hearts break and we feel the pain of those who have so much to lose but retain their souls.

Skeleton Crew:MTC at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W 47th St, until February 20th.