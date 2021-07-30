Skorpios Brings Greece To NYC

Skorpios at 5 East 54th Street, makes you feel like you have escaped the city and entered a food paradise, off the Agean Sea. Decorated with an island flair and participating in Restaurant Week, it is time to go exploring. The ambiance is enhanced by the spacious feeling of openness and taste.









Hummus, Spicy Red Feta, the fabulous Bada Ganosh, Pitas and Tzatziki

Starting with an appetizer of Bada Ganosh, Spicy Red Feta, Tzatziki, and Hummus served with perfectly grilled Pita Bread, I could have made an entire meal of these delicious dips. The Bada Ganosh was seriously the best I have ever had. I will be back for this alone, but this was just the beginning. We also had the Greek Village Salad on the Restaurant Week Menu. The feta tasted homemade and the salad was so fresh.

For hot appetizers we sampled the Fried Calamari and the Zucchini Chips served with Tzatziki. My companion is a Fried Calamari expert and he informed me this was the best Fried Calamari he has ever had.

Onto main courses we tried the Branzino and Grilled Chicken with roasted potatoe. The food was so fresh and clean, that though I am not a fan of fish courses, I would order this Branzino. Everything was cooked to perfection.

Ending the were night cigars of Baklava made with walnuts not pistachio’s, that were rich and the perfect closer.

Skorpios is so inviting, with service that is warm and impeccable, but most importantly the food was outstanding. Hurry over for Restaurant Week to enjoy this spectacular cuisine. Skorpios is the new gem in Midtown East to indulge in.