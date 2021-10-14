The tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman is a classic Halloween tale. Victory Theatrical along with Be Bold! Productions, Michael Sgouros, Brenda Bell and the Player’s Theatre come just in time for Halloween with Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller on MacDougal Street at the Player’s Theatre.

Ichabod Crane is played by Devon Turchan, alongside Laurel Anderson, Sarah Bloom, Noah Chartrand, Shea Coughlin, Helora Danna, Eric Fletcher, Michael Lynn Jenkins, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Sage Spiker, and Jeremy Ward.

The show was nominated for an Innovative Theatre Award for Best Original Music, tickets for Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller are on sale at the Player’s Theatre box office at 115 MacDougal Street in Bravo’s Books which opens at 11AM, or can be purchased online at http://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1068232. If you use their promotional code: NYArtist at online checkout, you can receive a Tier 2 seat for $20 . The production is running from September 24th-November 7th, 2021.