MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller

Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller

The tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman is a classic Halloween tale. Victory Theatrical along with Be Bold! Productions, Michael Sgouros, Brenda Bell and the Player’s Theatre come just in time for Halloween with Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller on MacDougal Street at the Player’s Theatre.

Ichabod Crane is played by Devon Turchan, alongside Laurel Anderson, Sarah Bloom, Noah Chartrand, Shea Coughlin, Helora Danna, Eric Fletcher, Michael Lynn Jenkins, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Sage Spiker, and Jeremy Ward.

The show was nominated for an Innovative Theatre Award for Best Original Music, tickets for Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Thriller are on sale at the Player’s Theatre box office at 115 MacDougal Street in Bravo’s Books which opens at 11AM, or can be purchased online at http://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1068232. If you use their promotional code: NYArtist at online checkout, you can receive a Tier 2 seat for $20 . The production is running from September 24th-November 7th, 2021.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

The Pulitzer Prize Nominated Play War Words Live On Both Coasts

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2021
Read More

After 19 Months of Closure Théâtre XIV Reopens October With Five Special Halloween Blowout Bashes

Suzanna BowlingOctober 12, 2021
Read More

NYTW Splits Sanctuary City with Flashes of Brilliance and Disbelief

RossOctober 8, 2021
Read More

The Alchemist Brings Carson Elrod, Jacob Ming-Trent, Stephen DeRosa and More Back To The Stage

Suzanna BowlingOctober 6, 2021
Read More

October Off-Broadway Previews and Openings

Suzanna BowlingOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The Lehman Trilogy, Trevor, Aladdin, Free Style Love Supreme, Beetlejuice and Other People’s Houses

Suzanna BowlingOctober 1, 2021
Read More

I Squeezed Really Hard The Circle of a Hard Luck Life

Robert MassimiSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Waitress, Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Baby and Lackawanna Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Billy Crystal, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, IATSE, Diana and Swan Lake Rock Opera

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 25, 2021
Read More