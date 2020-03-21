MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Slowly Scheduled New Broadway Shows Fall From The Marquee as Awards Shows Move the Dates

Slowly Scheduled New Broadway Shows Fall From The Marquee as Awards Shows Move the Dates

On Friday Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, which was in previews, announced that it would not arrive on Broadway. Today the star studded revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced they too would not reopen.

The production reunited two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf with Joe Mantello, her director on the acclaimed 2018 revival of Albee’s Three Tall Women.

Starring opposite Metcalf’s was Rupert Everett, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, an Olivier Award-winning new talent from the London stage making her Broadway debut.

Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen confirmed due to the coronavirus, would not resume performances when Broadway reopens its doors.

The revival had played nine previews at the Booth Theatre and was scheduled for an official opening April 9th with a limited engagement through August. 2nd.

Many more shows are feared to be one of many forced to pull out due to the COIVD 19 Virus.

The 76th Annual Theatre World Awards has been postponed to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June 1 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

“In the interest of safety, the 2020 Theatre World Awards has been postponed,” said Theatre World Awards President Dale Badway in a statement. “We hope to gather for our always spectacular evening sometime this fall. We are following governmental guidelines to practice social distancing, in hopes that our recipients, audiences, members and friends stay well and healthy. At this critical time, all of us at the Theatre World Awards would like to focus on the care and well-being of everyone in our Theatre World community and continue on with the awards tradition when appropriate.”

The Helen Hayes Awards has also been postponed to August 24.

It’s with great care and consideration for our community that we announce the postponement of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, originally scheduled for May 18 at The Anthem. Our industry and communities are facing great uncertainty and we know it best to act with caution and concern. At this time, we are planning to reschedule the community celebration for late August. Following our standard processes, tickets will be available two months before the event, and recipients will be announced when the ceremony takes place.

The Tony Awards has yet to have make any kind of announcement.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Happy Birthday Andrew Lloyd Webber A Video Tribute

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More
Stephen Sondheim

Happy 90th Birthday Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More

And The Show Must Go On With The 24 Hour Plays, Casting Directors and the Brilliant Seth Rudetsky, his Husband James and the Stars In The House

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Good News For Small Business and More

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

The Changing Face of Times Square

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Coping and Being of Use: SAG-AFTRA Disaster Fund Announcement

RossMarch 19, 2020
Read More

The Rosie O’Donnell Show Returns For One-Night-Only

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Judy Kuhn and Kellie O’Hara in Stars In The House Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

Broadway Fights Back on Ban Giving Hope and Entertainment

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2020
Read More