Smart Comes To Ensemble Studio Theatre

It’s the law of the jungle, and in Anosh Irani’s captivatingly engaging new play, Behind the Moon, currently playing at Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, the jungle is Toronto, and it’s a pretty wounding place to find yourself trapped. Directed with a sharp, pointed power by Richard Rose (Tarragon’s Orphan Song), the comic tones to the bars seek to lighten us and in a way keep us unaware, especially within the first few scenes, as we wander through the city streets not seeing the problems that lock in and jail many of those who are scrubbing away the dirt right before our eyes, for far less than we assume, and maybe under circumstances that we can’t even imagine. At first, Ayub, portrayed provocatively by the impressively good Ali Kazmi (Crow’s Theatre’s Uncle Vanya), gives off an air of normality, working and cleaning the glass of an empty, now-closed Maghlai restaurant late at night. He’s diligent and determined, filling the space with his comic obsessiveness and basic goodness. We instantly like him, or maybe the better word is ‘care’, but he’s also someone we wouldn’t think twice about, if we are really being honest. We’d point at what we want (hopefully not touching the glass), pay the price, and leave (most likely) to take our food home to the nice, warm embrace of our home. Never giving that man who made and served us a second thought.

But suddenly something shifts in that space, and a stranger rattles the supposed peace with his incessant knocking on the glass door, begging to come in. It’s an emergency, he says, but not for salvation. Or is it, in a way. He desperately needs Indian food, to bite into some of Ayub’s apparently very good Indian food that will hopefully deliver him somewhere. His need for connection touches the sweet-natured cook and cleaner of this, Behind the Moon restaurant, and Ayub gives in. Yet we are on the defense, akin to Ayub, who holds his spray bottle up like it’s a gun, ready to protect himself from this seemingly deranged Indian immigrant. The man is upset, but we don’t know why, or why he savors the food as if it has given him a second chance at life. He tells Ayub he drives a taxi, but he is, like many others, so much more than that.