Off Broadway
Smart Comes To Ensemble Studio Theatre
Ensemble Studio Theatre will be presenting the new play Smart, by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (EST Youngblood Graduate). Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, Smart March 30 to April 23 with an opening night set for Thursday, April 6.
The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.
Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening?
Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring. It was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.
Off Broadway
AMT Theater Will Debut The New Musical On The Right Track
AMT Theater will debut the new musical, On The Right Track, with music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello; it will be directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. The show will star Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind), Cody Gerszewski (New York: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).
On The Right Track will begin performances on April 5, before its opening night on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater ( 354 West 45th Street).
On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives. The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold. Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.
“We are thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic team of artists to take this journey with us for On The Right Track. We have been working on this project for a while and cannot wait for the audiences to take the trip with us.” AMT Artistic Director, Tony Sportiello
The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kruger (Production Stage Manager) and Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director/Prop).
Off Broadway
Broadway Star, Drew Gehling, Joins The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors
March 6th was National Dentist Day. Producers of the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors are thrilled to announce that Broadway star Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO’s “Euphoria”) as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).
Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego’s The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister’s Wife(LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include “Succession”, “Blacklist”, “Instinct”, “Dietland”, “Good Fight”, “Kimmy Schmidt”, “30-Rock”, “Smash”, and the upcoming A Good Person.
Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.
Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.
Off Broadway
Tarragon Theatre Sparkles with the Intense and Captivating “Behind the Moon”
It’s the law of the jungle, and in Anosh Irani’s captivatingly engaging new play, Behind the Moon, currently playing at Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, the jungle is Toronto, and it’s a pretty wounding place to find yourself trapped. Directed with a sharp, pointed power by Richard Rose (Tarragon’s Orphan Song), the comic tones to the bars seek to lighten us and in a way keep us unaware, especially within the first few scenes, as we wander through the city streets not seeing the problems that lock in and jail many of those who are scrubbing away the dirt right before our eyes, for far less than we assume, and maybe under circumstances that we can’t even imagine. At first, Ayub, portrayed provocatively by the impressively good Ali Kazmi (Crow’s Theatre’s Uncle Vanya), gives off an air of normality, working and cleaning the glass of an empty, now-closed Maghlai restaurant late at night. He’s diligent and determined, filling the space with his comic obsessiveness and basic goodness. We instantly like him, or maybe the better word is ‘care’, but he’s also someone we wouldn’t think twice about, if we are really being honest. We’d point at what we want (hopefully not touching the glass), pay the price, and leave (most likely) to take our food home to the nice, warm embrace of our home. Never giving that man who made and served us a second thought.
But suddenly something shifts in that space, and a stranger rattles the supposed peace with his incessant knocking on the glass door, begging to come in. It’s an emergency, he says, but not for salvation. Or is it, in a way. He desperately needs Indian food, to bite into some of Ayub’s apparently very good Indian food that will hopefully deliver him somewhere. His need for connection touches the sweet-natured cook and cleaner of this, Behind the Moon restaurant, and Ayub gives in. Yet we are on the defense, akin to Ayub, who holds his spray bottle up like it’s a gun, ready to protect himself from this seemingly deranged Indian immigrant. The man is upset, but we don’t know why, or why he savors the food as if it has given him a second chance at life. He tells Ayub he drives a taxi, but he is, like many others, so much more than that.
