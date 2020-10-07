Smart Money Talk – Any Age is Right Age for Wealth Management

The world is upside down and turned around. Daily in 2020, we are reminded that maintaining our health is equally as important as tracking our money.

For so many, they are at loss in thinking that a tanking economy is the start of a deep pitfall of despair at this exact moment in history. But there are ways you can dig out of the dark tunnel and find a way out into the light.

Wealth management is something that everyone can obtain. You don’t have to be a millionaire to make a million bucks over a lifetime. You just have to have the knowledge on how to make money grow.

Rees and Innovative Financial Group (Mychal Watts)

“I always say you have to plan, prepare and then execute,” states Tyler Rees, owner of Innovative Financial Group (IFG). “That is in life and any thing you do. We look at the whole picture and create a strategy for success.”

As founder of IFG, Rees has supervisory and strategic control over all functional disciplines of a business with over 7,000 agents in 50 states.

Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, the company is one of the nation’s fastest growing independent distributors of life and health insurance products. From humble beginnings growing up in Central Pennsylvania, Rees is now in the process of acquiring two more insurance companies and launching Innovative Wealth Management with his business partner. And he has done it all at a young age of 35 proving that you are never too young to become empowered.

It is his thriving company and flourishing business model that has made him a leading educational source when it comes to building up individual wealth, especially for those who think that it is unattainable.

Rees teaches both his clients and his agents that any human can make a dollar into more than just 100 pennies with the power of knowledge. From artists barely getting by in their 20s to married doctor couples in their 40s, there is a way to get ahead and stay at the top of the game – even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Creating opportunities for people to have quality investment strategies without the upfront cash most advisors require is his company’s specialty. Someone just starting to build their plan for retirement can take his advice and let it be a footprint without having an initial investment amount.

“People ask me why they think I am successful. It is really because I am just honest and transparent,” enthusiastically declares the businessman. “One thing I noticed when I got into insurance is that I looked at my competitors and how we could be better. I saw they were very restrictive with people. I didn’t want to restrict. I wanted to empower people.”

By looking at the whole picture you too can create a strategy for success no matter your current financial status.

HERE ARE THREE TIPS FOR FINDING YOUR FINANCIAL SUCCESS FROM AN EXPERT WHEN LOOKING FOR A WEALTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY:

Find an agent and a firm that will give you diversified product offerings. Have the flexibility to be able to move around with your plans. When you work with a company that is on top of changing price plans and shifting state protocols, you can stay on top of the game. It makes it so that you have the best offer in life insurance to auto insurance policies. Sticking with a one-stop-shop may not be in your best interest to find plans that fit your personal needs at any budget. Why just throw away those hard-earned pennies on insurances that don’t benefit you in the long run.

As an investor, the sooner you plan is simply for the better. If you are in your 30s or even a decade away from retirement, it’s not too late to get your money capitalized and put in motion. Find an agent in a wealth management company who can give you the attention needed to develop a portfolio that yields returns at any age. A dollar today is going to be worth significantly more in five years, ten years, and forty years down the road.

Lastly, look for a company that has both hands on approach, as well as unique ways for you to invest on your own. After learning the ins and outs from an agent to start you off it is great to take some risks on your own too. If the company has subscription-based model where clients can invest in themselves, it is an added bonus. Newly minted apps like Robinhood Financial have been showing a bit too much risk factor in recent markets. But with a platform that still is helmed by a wealth management firm, you are not fully playing with all chips in a wild rolling casino. Invest, but still invest wisely. You will only learn from doing as the old adage goes.

A financial guru like Rees will always advise that you truly have to take a certain dollar amount every month that you can afford to put in policies and investments. It has to be money that you can afford to put away and basically forget about over the years as it builds wealth for you. Even if it is only $20 a month that you can deduct from your income, it is something. After all when it comes to your future – in good times and bad times as the pandemic has shown – how can we not afford to spend something on ourselves.

(Cover Photo courtesy Micheile Henderson – Unsplash)