Smash is Back With Bombshell in Concert

The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: Bombshell in Concert. However if you go to Youtube you can see it now or at least until it is pulled.

Captured in 2015, this reunion of original cast members from the NBC series “Smash”, brought to the fans what they were craving. Here it is again.

The difference will be that this special event was captured professionally and will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and, during intermission, Julie Klausner of “Difficult People” will host a live, virtual reunion with the show’s original cast members Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.

It has been five years since the sold-out one-night-only live performance of “Bombshell in Concert” electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater – and seven years after the NBC hit “Smash” concluded its series – and now the company returns for an event to be streamed directly to the fans. Cast members will also discuss the show that brought original musical numbers to network television every week, which lovingly celebrated life on Broadway.

Bombshell, features a score by Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers of “Smash.”

“Smash” is based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who was also executive producer of the series. “Smash” was created by Theresa Rebeck.