Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

On September 17th, Museum Day offers free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address, which provides free general admission for two people.

Manhattan museums usually include: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden, Bard Graduate Center Gallery, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Poster House, Museum of the City of New York and The Cathedral of St. John the Divine New York.

This event is usually held in April.

 

