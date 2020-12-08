S’mores and the City

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
It’s December. That means it is time for some warm and toasty treats around town. Bring on the S’mores and have yourself a merry little bite of joy.

Haven Rooftop (132 W. 47th St.) atop The Sanctuary Hotel offers S’mores for Two as a wintery sweet for $22, which includes graham crackers, marshmallows for grilling, pure melted milk chocolate served with warm peanut butter. 

e’s BAR (511 Amsterdam Ave) is a neighborhood favorite on the Upper West Side featuring Tableside Toasted Marshmallows for $8, which includes an individual hibachi grill, Bamboo Sticks and Fluffy Marshmallows.  It’s perfectly complemented by a glass mug filled with their spiked Hot Coco.

Clinton Hall’s FiDi location (90 Washington Street) is offering ready-to-roast s’mores at $5 for an individual sized serving and $150 for a much larger version perfect for your entire group of friends.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

