S’mores and the City

It’s December. That means it is time for some warm and toasty treats around town. Bring on the S’mores and have yourself a merry little bite of joy.

Haven Rooftop (132 W. 47th St.) atop The Sanctuary Hotel offers S’mores for Two as a wintery sweet for $22, which includes graham crackers, marshmallows for grilling, pure melted milk chocolate served with warm peanut butter.

e’s BAR (511 Amsterdam Ave) is a neighborhood favorite on the Upper West Side featuring Tableside Toasted Marshmallows for $8, which includes an individual hibachi grill, Bamboo Sticks and Fluffy Marshmallows. It’s perfectly complemented by a glass mug filled with their spiked Hot Coco.

Clinton Hall’s FiDi location (90 Washington Street) is offering ready-to-roast s’mores at $5 for an individual sized serving and $150 for a much larger version perfect for your entire group of friends.

Featured image of Clinton Hall