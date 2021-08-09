SO FETCH Captures Hearts in Hamptons at SASF Soiree

The Hamptons were such a happy place for animal lovers this week.

On August 7, nearly two hundred guests gathered on the beach in Southampton for the phenomenal SO FETCH party. For the first year, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation presented the party fundraiser hosted by Georgina Bloomberg, Katie McEntee, Kingsley Crawford, Nathania Nisonson, Elizabeth Shafiroff, Merritt Piro, Jessica Fontaine Swift, Elizabeth Bowden, and Olivia Mulvey.

Courtesy Knockturnal

Dogs and puppies up for adoption with shelter volunteers greeted party goers on the cool sand as the sun began to set in the gorgeous setting. Toasts were made with Bodvár Rosé to celebrate the creatures and the volunteers who proudly help with animal rescue efforts and adoptions in the area.

The stunning night was filled with cocktails and dancing on the beach to music by DJ Teal Camner. Additional drinks were enjoyed by Winc, DOGaritas sponsored by Bottle Hampton, and Tito’s as guests treated themselves to vegetarian appetizers catered by Seasons of Southampton. Dessert were by classic Hampton’s Tate’s chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes in a jar by Baked Cravings.

Sponsors also included Bissel, JP Mulvey Plumbing and Heating INC, Saunders, Schmidt’s market, Southampton Limousine, Hamptons Drone Imaging and Jiade Vaia Landscaping. All proceeds from the benefit went directly to the shelter’s rescue program.

he Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of their donors and volunteers to care to for the homeless animals in its community, and to place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, a last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find a loving home. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.