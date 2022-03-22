MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

So You Wanna Be A Rockette

Radio City Rockettes are holding auditions for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes Conservatory. The 2022 auditions will take place on Monday, April 18 at Radio City Music Hall, with callbacks on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20. Audition’s could win a coveted spot on the Rockettes line up for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or be offered a spot to attend the dance company’s invite-only conservatory program, a week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers.

Also the height requirement is widening by an inch, changing from 5’6″-5’10½” to 5’5″-5’10½”. Other requirements are

  • At least 18 years of age by September 15, 2022
  • At least 18 years of age by July 17, 2022 or July 31, 2022 in order to participate in the first or second week of conservatory.

Dancers interested in auditioning for The Rockettes or ensemble must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

