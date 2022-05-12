Sofitel New York Unveils Funny Girl Broadway-Themed Suite & Package

Sofitel New York, the official hotel of the Tony Awards, has revived its Broadway-themed suite series echoing the first ever Broadway revival of the classic musical Funny Girl , now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. The new suite will feature signature décor inspired by the highly anticipated Broadway musical starring Beanie Feldstein as the iconic Fanny Brice. Guests booking the Funny Girl Suite package will receive two tickets to the musical and “noshes” presented by Katz’s Delicatessen, a New York City staple serving traditional Jewish deli fare since 1888.

Upon entering the 2415 Funny Girl Prestige Terrace Suite, with second-to-none views of the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings, theater buffs will be welcomed by a neon “Hello, Gorgeous” sign. As guests make their way through the suite they’ll find other signature items inspired by the Broadway show, including artwork and sheet music from the 2022 production, photographs of the real Fanny Brice, a collection of books on Fanny Brice, Ziegfeld Follies, and Vaudeville, a director’s chair, trunk, and vintage telephone, and a Broadway dressing room-style vanity mirror.

Completing the experience, guests who book the Funny Girl Suite package will receive two orchestra tickets to see the musical, along with treats presented by Katz’s Deli in an official Katz’s tote bag.

The Funny Girl Suite is available for booking May 17– November 12, 2022, at a starting rate of $799 per night. The Funny Girl Suite package starts at $1499 per night and must be booked at least 10 days before arrival. Reservations can be made Monday-Friday by emailing funnygirlsuite@sofitel.com.

Sofitel New York, part of AccorHotels group, is a stylish Midtown hotel with a decidedly French accent in its contemporary décor and sophisticated artwork. The hotel features 398 guest rooms, including 52 suites. Sofitel New York is ideally located at 45 West 44th Street, affording easy access to Fifth Avenue and the Times Square Theater District. For reservations, call 212-354-8844 or visit www.sofitel-new-york.com. Follow Sofitel New York on Instagram and Facebook.

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture, and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with almost 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5000 hotels and residences across 110 countries. sofitel.com | group.accor.com

Katz’s Delicatessen is an iconic restaurant serving traditional Jewish deli fare in NYC’s Lower East Side. Since 1888, Katz’s pastrami and corned beef sandwiches have been the gold standard for an ‘authentic’ NYC deli experience, thanks to Katz’s emphasis on traditional slow-curing processes and hand-carved slicing techniques. Today, Katz’s serves thousands of hungry customers daily and ships their deli classics nationwide. Katz’s storefront is considered a NYC landmark and is a popular destination among locals, tourists, and celebrities. For more information, visit www.katzsdelicatessen.com.

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award Nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People”. The original production of Funny Girl premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as ‘Fanny Brice’ and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.