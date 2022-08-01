MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Solea Pfeiffer is On a Roll

I first saw Solea Pfeiffer at 21 years old, when was selected by Gustavo Dudamel to perform as Maria in West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl after the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s artistic team showed him YouTube videos of her performing. She starred opposite Jeremy Jordan and Karen Olivo.

Solea then went on to star in the first national tour of Hamilton, playing Eliza. She starred in the New York City Center’s production of Evita. She was Guenevere in the one-night-only performance of Camelot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

She also starred in the 2019 production of Songs for a New World with Almost Famous co-star, Colin Donnell.

Ms. Pfeiffer, was also in The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Live in Concert inspired by the Netflix series at the Kennedy Center with Micaela Diamond, Jason Gotay, Darlesia Cearcy, Grammy Award® and Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton, Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara, and more!


Soon you can see Solea and Joshua Boone (Skeleton Crew, Holler If Ya Hear Me) in Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues on Netflix. The new film set to begin streaming on September 23. This sweeping tale of forbidden love,  unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Boone and Pfeiffer are star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

Now she is part of The Broadway Sinfonietta, the trailblazing, all female-identifying and majority BIPOC orchestra and production company founded in 2020 by Egyptian-American Orchestrator and Music Director Macy Schmidt. As part of this partnership, The Broadway Sinfonietta and Sony Masterworks Broadway have released a new single, “You’re Gonna Hear From Me,” from “Inside Daisy Clover,” performed by Ms. Pfeiffer, available now on all digital service providers. LISTEN HERE, More music will be announced soon.

Finally look for Ms. Pfeiffer in Almost Famous, the stage musical based on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, which will begin previews at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, ahead of a November 3 opening night.

The Broadway cast will be headed by Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes.

 

