Some Exotic Woods You Can Consider for Your Wooden Wedding Ring

For a fine display of natural beauty on your fingers, there can be nothing better than a wooden wedding ring, which is why an increasing number of discerning couples looking out for eco-friendly options at an affordable price prefer them to conventional metal rings. Hardwoods of different kinds are used by ring designers. While there are many like oak, elm, birch, spruce, maple, pine that people are familiar with, there are other exotic woods that give you the opportunity to revel in elegant grain designs and unusually striking looks that can be very good conversation starters.

Kauri

Imagine wearing a ring made from a wood that is around 45,000 years old! Kauri wood comes from trees that had fallen into swamplands that prevented their decomposition. Possibly the most exotic wood you can use to get a ring crafted from, Kauri is definitely the world’s oldest wood capable of being worked on. It has a deep brown color that sometimes looks brownish-red, which shimmers naturally under bright lights. Being extremely rare, Kauri wooden rings can be very expensive. According to nytimes, Pininfarina uses 2,000-year-old timber reclaimed from a swamp in New Zealand for the car accents of its new concept car, the BMW Gran Lusso Coupe.

Koa

The stunning combination of colors that is characteristic of Koa wood makes it a wonderful choice for a wedding ring. Stark contrasting colors red, brown, and gold along the grain of the wood ensure it steals the show when you enter the room. Being very durable it represents a good choice for those seeking wooden wedding rings low on maintenance. Koa wood is native to Hawaii but fast dwindling supplies mean that you need to dish out quite a bit more for something that is truly unique.

Mahogany

Usually associated with lavish and ornate furniture of the affluent, mahogany is a beautiful hardwood with a classic red-brown hue that is remarkable for its rich and elegant look that only becomes more beautiful as dark undertones develop with the passage of time. Even though mahogany is very difficult to work with being an extremely hard and dense wood, it has the advantage of being very durable. Even though master craftsmen love to bring out the red undertones by polishing and staining, many prefer to stay with its splendid natural looks.

Osage Orange

Osage Orange is a prized hardwood for wedding rings. It possesses a bright yellow color that changes to brown tinted with orange with age and straight and dense grains that give it a uniform look that is much preferred by couples looking for a clean-cut appearance. While the density of the wood protects it from dings and nicks, it makes it more difficult and expensive to work with. Despite being an American native wood, it is relatively rare; this makes it far more expensive than many other native hardwoods.

For couples who want to make a distinctive statement not only on their sense of style but also on the need for being eco-friendly, wooden rings for engagements and weddings can be a perfect choice. Naturally beautiful, each exotic wooden ring exudes an air of understated refinement and elegance that for many couples is totally worth the effort and the price.