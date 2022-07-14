MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Some Like it Hot Shows This Might Be The Show To See This Season

Some Like It Hot has released a new music video featuring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams performing the show’s title song. From the sound of this, this show’s music seems hotter than hot and for one can’t wait to see this now.


This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot  is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1, and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Tickets are available at www.Telecharge.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

