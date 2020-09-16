Something is Terribly Wrong With Our Voting System

Who Can Vote?

A US citizen

Meet your state’s residency requirements. You can be homeless and still meet these requirements.

You must be 18 years old on or before Election DayIn almost every state, you can register to vote before you turn 18 if you will be 18 by Election Day. See a table of voter registration age requirements by state. Yet San Franciscans will cast their ballots in November to decide whether 16-year-olds can vote in local elections. Sounds fishy to me.

Are registered to vote by your state’s voter registration deadline. North Dakota does not require voter registration.

Who Can’t Vote?

Non-citizens, including permanent legal residents

People with felony convictions were deemed illegal, yet now it varies by state. In Maine and Vermont, felons never lose their right to vote, even while they are incarcerated. Bernie Sanders states felons and sex offenders, even the Boston Marathon bomber, should have right to vote in prison

People who are mentally incapacitated are also denied rights, but the rules vary by state.

In reading these rules voting by noncitizens, including illegal aliens, is expressly prohibited by law. Yet, now in about a dozen jurisdictions they permit noncitizens, and even illegal aliens, to vote in local elections.

In 2014, a study estimated that approximately 6.4 percent of noncitizens voted in the 2008 presidential election and that 2.2 percent voted in the 2010 midterm elections. Yet it is Federally illegal and highly disturbing that laws are broken and no-one seems to care.

The Electoral College

I have never believed in the Electoral College. The idea of a non existent place getting the last say always seemed to me rather superfluous. For those who don’t really know about the Electoral College, this is a body of electors established by the United States Constitution, which forms every four years for the sole purpose of electing the president and vice president of the United States. The Electoral College consists of 538 electors, and an absolute majority of at least 270 electoral votes is required to win the election. Each state’s electors are chosen and are equal to the sum of the state’s membership in the Senate and House of Representatives; currently there are 100 senators and 435 representatives.

Becoming a president is not necessarily the candidate who wins the most votes on Election Day. The election of the president is a two-step process.

First, voters cast ballots on Election Day in each state. In nearly every state, the candidate who gets the most votes wins the “electoral votes” for that state, and gets that number of voters (or “electors”) in the “Electoral College.”

Second, the “electors” from each of the 50 states gather in December and they vote for president. The person who receives a majority of votes from the “Electoral College” becomes President.

Mail in Voting

More American voters because of COVID will use mail-in voting, but the rules depend on where you live.

Requests for absentee and mail-in ballots have increased across the country as states have adjusted their policies to give voters a safe alternative to voting in person amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We should all question the reliability of mail-in voting and the validity of a vote. In an age of computers and programing why are we not voting by computer? The computer’s would know of fraudulent SS#’s, multiple SS#’s and have an answer within a day. I question why this is not happening. Maybe you should too.