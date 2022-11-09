 Songbook Sundays Brings Always Irving Berlin To Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s with Always Irving Berlin on Sunday, November 20th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy’s Club. Always Irving Berlin kicks off the holiday season as November’s Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook show at Dizzy’s Club, and is a swinging celebration of the songs of America’s most legendary songwriter. Starring Grammy award winner Debby Boone, Broadway showstopper Darius de Haas and rising star Anaïs Reno will also feature a multi-generational band of all-stars. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set includes Berlin classics like, Cheek to Cheek, There’s No Business Like Show Business, Let’s Face the Music, Be Careful, It’s My Heart, Let Yourself Goand more.

With great songs, a few stories, it’s an informal Dizzy’s Club Sunday blowout, and a snazzy sail into the holiday season. Music Director Joe Davidian is complemented by an all-star rhythm section of Jay Leonhart on bass (Judy Garland, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra) and Jerome Jennings on drums (Dee Dee Bridgewater, Count Basie Orchestra, Sonny Rollins) with rising star Abdias Armenteros on tenor saxophone (Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, New Jazz Underground).

“Songbook Sundays” began on May 22nd of this year with “Got Gershwin;” A Salute to Cole Porter (July 17th), Duke Ellington (September 11th); concludes with Irving Berlin (November 20th), and will continue with celebrating Rodgers and Hart (February 5). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $35, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. https://2022.jazz.org/songbook-sunday-always-irving-berlin

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with previous projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein’s/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists™ concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim. She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), recently named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally. She has been featured on PBS’ American Masters, and NPR’s “Fresh Air” and “Morning Edition.”

Debby Boone (Vocalist) earned instant fame in 1977 when You Light Up My Life became one of the biggest songs in history, charting #1 on Billboard for ten straight weeks and selling in excess of four million albums. She received the Grammy for Best New Artist and has since received an additional seven Grammy nominations, winning two more. Debby has performed in many musical theater productions and is also an author of 6 children’s books. She continues to grow her reputation as a singer of the Great American Songbook, building on her previous release for Concord Records, Reflections of Rosemary. The album is an intimate musical portrait of her late mother-in-law, the legendary singer Rosemary Clooney, for whom Debby had great love and respect. She has recorded 13 albums. Her most recent album is a tribute to Las Vegas in the 60’s called Swing This. She is currently performing music live across the country.

Darius de Haas (Vocalist) is an award-winning singer, actor and concert- and recording artist. His Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Marie Christine, The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm; beyond Broadway: Children of Eden, Running Man (Obie Award), Once On This Island (1st National Tour), Saturn Returns(Public/NYSF), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Playwrights Horizons), I Was Looking at The Ceiling And Then I Saw The Sky, Cry The Beloved Country (Goodman Theater), Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar- Gospel (Alliance Theater), As You Like It (Public/NYSF). TV/FILM: On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, he’s the singing voice of Shy Baldwin; Martin & Orloff, Chicago, My Favorite Broadway: The Love Songs, The View, and numerous TODAY shows. He has toured throughout the USA, Europe and Asia. His recordings include Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn, Quiet Please (w/ Steven Blier), and many Original Cast recordings.

Anaïs Reno (Vocalist) A favorite JALC young artist, Anaïs Reno has been singing professionally since she was 10. She won the 2016 Forte International Competition’s Platinum Award at Carnegie Hall, the Mabel Mercer Foundation competition in 2019 and was presented the Julie Wilson Award in Fall 2020. She’s worked with stellar musicians such as Billy Stritch and Tedd Firth and performed with the New York Philharmonic. Last year, she released her debut album, Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno sings Ellington and Strayhorn which quickly rose up on the jazz charts. She is currently studying Jazz Composition at SUNY Purchase College as an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar.

Joe Davidian (Music Director, Piano) jazz pianist and arranger, Davidian has opened for Jane Monheit, Dianne Reeves and Danilo Perez and backed a “who’s who” of jazz artists. He’s appeared in numerous jazz festivals including Festival Miami and Discover Jazz Festival, venues such as Birdland, and tours nationally and internationally with his trio. He has released three albums under his name.

