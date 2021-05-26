Jamie deRoy & friends now airs on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37.

Set your DVRs to catch Songs From Tony Award Winning Musicals: Part Three airing every other Monday. The next show is Memorial Day, Monday, March 31 at 8PM.

Appearing on this episode: Cast members Lauren Worsham and Jeff Kready singing “Inside Out” from A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder which won Best Musical in 2014. Music is by Steven Lutvak and lyric by Robert L. Freedman & Steven Lutvak.

Stephen Carlile, of The Lion King sings “On the Street Where You Live” from the 1957 Tony Award Winning musical My Fair Lady with music by Frederick Loewe and lyric by Alan Jay Lerner.

The Accidentals perform “Seasons of Love” from the 1996 Winner Rent with music and lyric by Jonathan Larson.

Doreen Montalvo

The late Doreen Montalvo (1964-2020), original cast member of In the Heights that won Best Musical in 2008, performs “Paciencia y Fe.” Music and lyric are by Lin-Manuel Miranda. His highly anticipated film of In the Heights opens in theaters June 11th.

Tony Nominee Martin Vidnovic sings “I Am What I Am” from La Cage Aux Folles (1984) with music and lyric by Jerry Herman.

Stephanie J. Block

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block sings “The Writing’s on the Wall” from The Mystery of Edwin Drood that won Best Musical in 1986 by Rupert Holmes. Stephanie appeared in the revival.

2005 TONY Award Winner Adriane Lenox performs “Keepin Out of Mischief Now” from Ain’t MisBehavin’ which won in 1978. Music and lyric is by Thomas “Fats” Waller and Andy Razaf.

Paulo Szot, TONY Award Winner for South Pacific in 2008, sings “Stars” from Les Miserables the 1987 Best Musical Music is written by Claude-Michel Schonberg and l yric Alain Boublil and Herbert Kretzmer.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

The original shows were filmed at the Birdland and Metropolitan Room. Musicians playing on Part Three are: Ron Abel (Piano), Tom Hubbard (Bass), Christopher Denny (Piano) and Billy Stritch (Piano).

Jamie deRoy & friends airs at it’s new Day, Time and Channel on Monday, March 31 at 8PM on MNN5: Spectrum HD Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.