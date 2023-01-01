Music

Songs That Got Us Through 2022

Songs That Got Us Through 2022

Music calms the savage beast and these are our favorite songs from 2022.

Storm Large’s version seems to combine the old Cole Porter song with Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited”, and the result is a haunting version that says so much more.

Louise’s version of the Barry Manilow’s classic is ethereal and almost monk like.

Some Like It Hot is the hottest show on Broadway, with a tuneful score you can hum along to. I predict this song will be sung in many an audition and cabaret act.

I am a huge fan of Jessica Vosk and Jason Robert Brown. I can not wait until The Connector comes out. by the way look who else is at the piano.

The following are my go to songs.

Dancin’ is coming to Broadway this year and along with it this song.

I have been in love with Aaron Copeland forever. This music just makes me happy.

This song always get me in a great mood.

This to me is the most emotionally satisfying piece of music,

And finally from Floyd Collins.

 

 

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 1, 2023
Read More

Watch The Ball Drop Here At T2C and See The 2023 Full Schedule

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2022
Read More

New Year’s Eve Playlist

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2022
Read More

Those We Lost in 2022

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2022
Read More

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Original Film Used Mechatronic Model Sold for over 2.5 Million US Dollars at Julien’s Auctions TCM Icons & Idols Hollywood

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For The New York Pops As We Celebrate The New York Pops Christmas

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 30, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 29, 2022
Read More

Jam Murphy – A Rising Star

Errol RappaportDecember 29, 2022
Read More

Let Me Help, Inc Presents Chords2Cure Jingle Bell Rock Concert For Charity

Errol RappaportDecember 28, 2022
Read More