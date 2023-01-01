Songs That Got Us Through 2022

Music calms the savage beast and these are our favorite songs from 2022.

Storm Large’s version seems to combine the old Cole Porter song with Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited”, and the result is a haunting version that says so much more.

Louise’s version of the Barry Manilow’s classic is ethereal and almost monk like.

Some Like It Hot is the hottest show on Broadway, with a tuneful score you can hum along to. I predict this song will be sung in many an audition and cabaret act.

I am a huge fan of Jessica Vosk and Jason Robert Brown. I can not wait until The Connector comes out. by the way look who else is at the piano.

The following are my go to songs.

Dancin’ is coming to Broadway this year and along with it this song.

I have been in love with Aaron Copeland forever. This music just makes me happy.

This song always get me in a great mood.

This to me is the most emotionally satisfying piece of music,

And finally from Floyd Collins.