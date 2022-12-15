Songs That Will Get You Through Any Workday

The best songs to listen to when you’re working are the ones that make you feel like you can do anything, even if it’s just for an hour or two. These songs will help you get through any workday, no matter how long or short it is. Below are some songs that will get you thruogh any workday or any aussie online pokies game.

“I Can Do Anything” by The Script

This song has a great beat and makes you want to dance around your desk. It also reminds you of all those times you felt unstoppable as a kid.

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

This song is perfect for getting out of bed on a Monday morning. Plus, it’s fun to sing along with, so you won’t be able to stop yourself.

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen

If you need some motivation to get through a tough day at work, this song will definitely give you what you need.

“Bitch I’m Madonna” by M.I.A.

This song is perfect for when you have a bad boss or coworker who drives you crazy. Singing about bitches isn’t going to change their behavior, but it might make you feel better.

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Eminem is one of the greatest rappers alive today. This song is perfect for helping you get through a rough time at work.

“We Are Young” by Fun.

This song is a great way to start off your week. It gives you energy and keeps you motivated throughout the day.

“Happy” by Pharrell Williams

This song is perfect after a hard day at work because it makes you happy. It’s a great pick to put on while you’re driving home from work.

“Satisfaction” by Kanye West

Kanye West is well known for making hit songs that don’t sound like other songs. He’ll keep you satisfied until you finish up whatever task you were doing.