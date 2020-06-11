Songwriters Here’s Your Chance: Songwriters in Mufti

From The York Theatre Company: Black Lives Matter. It cannot be said often enough or firmly enough, especially given the events of the past week—and the years upon years leading up to those events. We considered postponing this fourth round of Songwriters in Mufti in solidarity, but ultimately decided not to. I’m a strong believer in art as a method of coping. And so, this round’s theme: “What Matters to You”.

We’re living in a difficult, tragic world right now. Daily, people have to recalibrate themselves and figure out new versions of what is meaningful—to them, to their friends, to the world. For Round 4 of Songwriters in Mufti, we’d like you to write songs about a thing, an idea, a person that matters to you. It can be as wide as solving world hunger or as small as a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Your parents or your bodega guy. Who or what is it that keeps you going? And remember: the idea here is to write a new song on a five-day Mufti rehearsal schedule (meet and greet at 10 AM Monday, final dress at 8 PM Friday), so please don’t send us songs you wrote beforehand. A few have gotten through, but I will catch them.

Send a recording of your song to songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org by 8:00 PM (EDT) on Friday, June 12th! We’d prefer video recordings, but if that’s not in the cards, we’ll accept audio recordings, too. If possible, please send files via Dropbox or similar service. Sheet music is not necessary, but if you can include a lyric sheet, please do—we’ve had a couple of requests from patrons to be able to read the lyrics.

Any further questions, email us at songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org and we’ll get back to you as quickly as possible. Also: don’t forget to check out the playlist for Round 3 on The York’s YouTube account if you haven’t already. We’ll be posting the most-liked songs on our social media feeds over the course of this week—voting may be complete, but there’s still a lot of great work to enjoy. We can’t wait to hear what you come up with this week!