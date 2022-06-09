Soulpepper’s Where The Blood Mixes Swims Strong in the Rough Muddy Currents of our Trauma.

But it all comes to a head when Floyd’s daughter, Christine, tenderly played by Tara Sky (NAC’s Nativity) who was taken away from Floyd after his wife, her mother, died, asks to come back and reunite with her father. It happened so long ago, not for the same reason the four were taken, but because of what those residential schools did to the children’s spirit, and to their ability to find a peaceful connection in their adulthood. The trauma of Christine, her mother’s death, and how it impacted Floyd (and the whole lot of them, including Christine) when Christine was a child floats up from the surface, mixing the dirt and muck in almost a violent manner. It can’t be submerged anymore, especially with Christine standing there asking to be seen and heard. A reckoning and an acknowledgment of that very generational trauma that seeps through them all needs to be looked at and unpacked for there to be any journey forward.

The pain and the hurt of those stories told are felt throughout the space, and on that simplistic, but somewhat clumsy and overwrought set designed by Ken MacKenzie (Soulpepper’s Jesus Hopped…), with well-formed costuming by Samantha McCue (Stratford’s I Am William) and lighting by Arun Srinivasan (Crow’s MixTape), the play finds its way into our head, delicately and surprisingly. The projections, designed by Samay Arcentales Cajas (Roseneath’s Mischief) enhance the very instinctual symbols that swim inside Where the Blood Mixes, delivering a message of peace and turbulence within. The feeling is strong, and emotionally powerful, digging in even when the furniture and the hanging letters gets in the way. The tug of the current lies in this play’s simplistic, yet strong mystical journey, one that is guided by the smooth soundtrack delivered by musician James Dallas Smith. His presence elevates and expands the space. The sounds stir up the messy emotionality that tends to sink to the bottom of the river and rot. It’s a tense idea, but the stories of the river settle us, leaving us connected, even when overwhelmed by the pain and discomfort that exists inside and down below.

Tara Sky, Valerie Planche, and Sheldon Elter in Soulpepper/Native Earth’s Where The Blood Mixes. Photo by Dahlia Katz

Where the Blood Mixes finds its way in beautifully, leaving its mark on our understanding and our shared pain. The layers and layers of symbols and metaphors are both dynamic and engaging, and they will not leave you as you walk out of the Soulpepper theatre. This is storytelling at its best, echoed in the strums of a guitar and in the heartbeat of those on stage. Talking about what happened at those schools and to the community over generations is the ultimate key to unlock and release the pain within down into the streams of consciousness that swirl at our feet. Playwright Loring is in essence, begging us to swim into that muddy water and dive down deeper and deeper together with these brave souls. He writes, “…people can become ghosts, hanging on to their old pain…Until they let go, they can’t grow.” Where the Blood Mixes asks us, most beautifully and poignantly, to be present with these damaged characters, to bear witness to their pain and trauma, to hear their stories so that the past haunting in the depths of that turbulent water can be released. I for one am eternally grateful to have discovered this play, and bear witness to this story, regardless of how many ghosts float up from the depths.