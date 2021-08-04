South Fork Natural History Museum Hosts Stunning Summer Soiree

It was a howling good night in the Hamptons this weekend at the South Fork Natural History Museum’s 32nd Annual Summer Gala Benefit.

Jane Gill and Meep (Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

On Saturday, July 31st, the only state-of-the-art natural history museum on the South Fork of Long Island, celebrated the eco-system and abundant bounty of the region. The Journey Forward: Reconnecting Through Nature fundraiser benefited the center’s educational and environmental programs and Initiatives that empower families to be responsible stewards of our planet.

Gary Brody, Jill Zarin (Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

Over 400 guests attended the incredible night, which was the talk of the Hamptons. Everything from start to finish was a beautiful form of appreciation for the stunning surrounding environment. During the VIP cocktail reception where toasts were made over Dano’s Tequila cocktails and rose wine, guests enjoyed tours of the Museum and Grounds, music by Alfredo Merat, and a special guest appearance by Ambassadors of SOFO’s Native Wildlife from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, who treated guests with access to rare hawks and owls.

Dottie Herman, Carole Crist (Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

The benefit gala’s main reception was hosted by Andy Sabin, SOFO President & Co-Founder; Diana Aceti, SOFO Director of Development; Carole Crist, American businesswoman and former First Lady of Florida; and Dottie Herman, CEO of Douglas Elliman Real Estate LLC, who presented this year’s honorees. A reception dinner by Elegant Affairs Catering was served and guests enjoyed cocktails and beverages provided by Amagansett Wines and Spirits, Two Chicks Cocktails, Channing Daughters Winery, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Vodka and Gin, Dano’s Tequila, Lambay Irish Whiskey America and Hampton Coffee Company. Entertainment included a performances by award-winning magician, Modern Mentalist Kevin Nicholas, DJ Danja, and surprise guest appearances by Brock Pierce, Jean Shafiroff, and former Real Housewife of New York, Jill Zarin.

Ed Bulgin, Joanne Bulgin, Emily Kumel, William Poncy, Kathleen Poncy, Phillip Kumel (Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

SOFO’s host committee included notable names such as Taja Abitbol Cone, Greg Matthews, Sheila Rosenblum, and Adam Weiss. SOFO also sent a very special thank you to the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation.

Frank Quevedo, Wally Zeins, Andy Sabin, Vivi Chou (Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com)

During the live auction, guests had the opportunity to bid on once in a lifetime experiences including a limited edition Paul McCartney Yellow Submarine Guitar – Barley Mow Original Art Guitar “Yellow Submarine” signed by Paul McCartney; St. Andrew’s Tea Time – home of the 150th British Open, 4 guests will play the royal courses including the prestigious St. Andrews in April 2022; Pappy Van Winkle – the billionaires bourbon 12 year old bottle; Christian Louboutin Personalized Handbag; St. Bart’s – a seven night beach room stay at the beautiful Eden Rock. Includes round tip airport transfers and daily breakfast for two guests; a Saquon Barkley Experience – catch a pass from Giants superstar and have it photographed. Spring 2022; The Tom Brady Experience – catch a pass from the NFL quarterback in Naples Florida. April 2022.

Here is to a beautiful night in the Hamptons all for an amazing cause.