South ParQ So Woke Its off The Charts!

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.

This politically incorrect show is hysterical satirizing QAnon, Covid-19 vaccines and everything in between.

“South ParQ Vaccination Special,” revolves around Cartman and the gang trying to get a vaccine for their teacher, Mrs. Nelson after pulling a prank that makes them highly unpopular. QAnon, isolation, adrenochrome are some of the themes taken on.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker bring in Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Jeffrey Epstein and Oprah Winfrey as the “Hollywood Elite” “feeding off children.

This special drew more than 4 million viewers to Comedy Central. Click on our link to watch it for free.

