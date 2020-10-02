Spadaro Perfume Effortlessly Goes Beyond the Confinement of Rules, Allowing Creativity to Flourish and the Brand to Dare

An insatiable appetite for romance and adventure have always inspired Kim Spadaro. Dreams of visiting foreign lands and embedding with diverse cultures become a muse for her creating scents that represent these moments in time. Every drop has an intent and it is meticulously combined, forming a poetic odyssey of olfactory senses.

Kim Spadaro

“Perfume is the ultimate form of accessible luxury”

~Kim Spadaro, Spadaro House of Fragrances

Kim Spadaro

Kim ventured into the fragrance sector after studying clinical aromatherapy. First she created scents for those battling illness and everyday blends. Kim then embarked on more intimate scents for personal use. With the positive reception of her creations, and encouragement of family, friends and those she helped, she set out to bottle up her experiences into unique scents that represented her passion, lust for life and spirit of adventure.

Kim, a true visionary, modern day alchemist and fragrance designer, successfully launched her eponymous line nationally, in 2011, with Nordstrom department stores. Kim has an astute taste for exotic and unconventional scents. In a market saturated with mass brands, she tempts you with her divine mystique allowing her to bestow a special gift to the fragrance industry.

Crafted in France and the US, each perfume in the Spadaro collection represents a different global destination. Each beautifully named in the language of their conception. Explorations to magnificient lands, such as Bali and Moracco, cultivate this alchemist’s palet. Spadaro is recognized as a borderless humanitarian, a symbol of positive conception of life and of the ties between people.

Spadaro Fragrance encapsulates Kim’s vision to inspire confidence and imagination among its wearers, both women and men. Spadaro’s loyal customer base is individualist, prestigious, sensuous and spiritual, as the marque itself.

Independence, free-spirit allows Spadaro to effortlessly go beyond the confinement of rules.

It allows creativity to flourish and the brand to

continue to expand from coast to coast.

To experience her scents, is the opportunity to free the mind, imagine, intimately and artistically.

https://spadaroperfume.com

Instagram@spadaroperfume