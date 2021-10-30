Spend Halloween Eve in Times Square With Wonderama

Come have fun that’s 10 stories High this Halloween Eve – watch Wonderama’s virtual parade in New York’s Time Square Saturday October 30th!! To learn more about the parade, visit www.wonderamatv.com use the hashtag #WonderParade.

Join Wonderama on October 30th for a virtual event celebrating Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Live from Times Square!!

Wonderama and UNICEF USA have joined forces for the “Biggest Halloween Parade in History”, standing 10 stories tall in Times Square.

Hometown grand marshals and entertainment from around the world will be featured, along with highlights about Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF on a live stream broadcast around the globe and a virtual parade starting at 7pm EDT.

Wonderama wants you to “add some meaning to your Halloween-ing” and is proud to present the “Biggest Halloween Parade in History.”

Wonderama will broadcast a parade with 50 hometown Grand Marshals, music, entertainment and more featured virtually on the most recognized billboard in the world at One Times Square, New York City.

Selected Grand Marshals will be showcased as representatives of their hometowns on the bigger-than-life board in Times Square during the broadcast in their Halloween costume, representing their communities all over the world

“This year, Halloween means more than ever and Wonderama and UNICEF USA want communities to ‘add meaning to their Halloween-ing’ by helping to end the global COVID-19 pandemic through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF,” shares Wonderama CEO Charles E. Armstrong.

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF provides a way for families, schools and all who love Halloween to support communities around the world by raising funds and safely celebrating. This year, funds raised will support UNICEF’s lifesaving work to get COVID-19 vaccines where they are needed most – for communities, healthcare workers and families.

“We are pleased to share in the holiday spirit and celebrate Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF with Wonderama in Times Square this year,” said UNICEF USA President & CEO, Michael J. Nyenhuis. “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is America’s longest running youth engagement campaign and as this beloved tradition evolves into a fully digital experience, we are excited for all to participate and support our lifesaving work to distribute COVID-19 vaccines where they are needed most.”

Throughout October, everyone can participate by virtually starting their own fundraiser or donating to support UNICEF’s efforts by visiting www.trickortreatforunicef.org/join. Spread the word on social media by using the hashtag #TOT4UNICEF.

Don’t forget to visit www.wonderamatv.com