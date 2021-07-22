MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Spice It Up – Escape to Bombay Darbar’s First Bollywood Night

A Friday night out Mid-Summer at Bombay Darbar is unlike any other night out in Southern Florida.

Come dance the night away and experience the true Bollywood spirit.

Bombay Darbar Fort Lauderdale
Immerse yourself in the ultimate mix of Dhol driven Bhangra – Bollywood music classics and modern sounds, along with club faves all provided by Tewari Productions.

Bombay Darbar is injecting Bollywood fun into the Las Olas, Ft Lauderdale nightlife Friday July 23rdstarting at 11pm a complete 360 degree experience transporting you to India.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale at 1521 E. Las Olas Blvd

Live Performances – No cover for Ladies – Drink Specials 

You can plan your whole night out start with an amazing Indian dinner and then dance the night away at Bombay Darbar’s bespoke Bollywood night. 

VIP & Bottle Reservations are available (954) 990-7222

Dress Code Smart Casual 

Crash Course if you are new to Bollywood – 

Bollywood is India’s Hollywood started in the 1930’s in Bombay now known a Mumbai 
Bollywood puts out more movies than Hollywood 
The stars were often more celebrated and important than the film’s actual plots            
Bollywood sets trends in India 
It is estimated that 4 billion movie tickets are sold each year in India 
The films are often Colorful with musical extravaganzas, and the perfect mix of melodrama or comedy 
You are guaranteed to be entertained 

The owners Solomon Hwang, Anil Agrawal, and Derek Werynski’s passion for all things Bollywood is reflected in their launch of this fantastic evening. It will be a celebration filled with dance and music. 

For your info – https://bombaydarbar.com

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

