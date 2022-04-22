Spice Up Your Life This Weekend with an Espolòn Tequila’s Black Salt Spicy Margarita Cocktail Kit

This is to hot not to share. Get ready to spice up you life this weekend with Espolòn Tequila’s Black Salt Spicy Margarita Cocktail Kit.

We are so in love with this delicious and fun cocktail kit that is fresh to market. A box arrives at your doorstep and let the bliss begin.

Inside the kit find:

1 Espolòn Tequila Blanco 375 ml bottle

1 Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur 375 ml bottle

1 Agave Nectar 2 oz bottle

1 Agave Nectar 4 oz bottle

12 Limes

1 Espolòn Black Salt 4 oz packet

1 Black Salt Spicy Margarita Recipe Card

Mixing it all comes to ease with a rather joyful recipe of:

1 oz Espolòn Tequila Blanco

1 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave nectar

Simply stir and shake it up and get ready for a perfect drink with rich and deep attitude that will quickly have you escaping your deepest worries from the past week. And the rimmed glass of the specialized black salt is just superb to give you that final kick into a sense of joy.

Black Salt Spicy Margarita with the smooth flavors of Espolòn Tequila Blanco and Ancho Reyes Verde, the original, spicy chile liqueur, is pure magic. This spicy margarita will leave you reminiscent of flavors found in the cantinas of the Barrio del Artista in 1920’s Puebla, Mexico.

From the highlands of Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico, Espolòn Tequila Blanco is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is double distilled through both pot and column stills to create the ultimate smooth taste profile. Named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength, nobility and national pride, the brand is quintessentially a celebration of Mexico’s cultural heritage. Ancho Reyes Verde expresses the fresh, crisp spice of the poblano chile with hints of herbs, tropical fruit, and smoke. An approachable and engaging spirit, Verde will add brightness to modern classic margarita variations like the spicy margarita.

To enjoy your own kit today please visit

https://cocktailcourier-stage.com/product/black-salt-spicy-margarita-classic