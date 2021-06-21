Spice up your Summer and Escape to India with Bombay Darbar

By Amber Clapp

Summer is heating up in Southern Florida and it is a perfect excuse to escape on a food journey with the innovative and meticulous culinary team that puts an elevated spin on traditional family-taught dishes from around India. Bombay Darbar’s new Sunday brunch at the Las Olas has sparked the foodie community to taking notice. The menu celebrates their ancestry and cultural past with traditional dishes and re-imagined ones that create a contemporary dining experience. The dishes feature seasonal produce that tantalized our palette and redefined our gastronomic experience with Indian cuisine. As we embarked on this adventure at one of South Florida’s only Indian Restaurants, our curiosity was piqued as to what the secret ingredients of the masalas and chutneys are. We closed our eyes and savored each bite’s mind-bending succulence, and allowed our imaginations to transport us through India. We also sampled many of their delectable Vegan and vegetarian dishes. Be sure to save room for dessert. Bombay Darbar’s signature homemade mango ice cream is the PERFECT summer treat. It is not only photogenic but equally delicious.

We found the service to be impeccable and refreshingly knowledgeable about each dish’s ingredients and history. The staff shares succinct details for your epicurean journey and offers guidance on the perfect pairing for your meal from their extensive wine list. Bombay Darbar is perfect for a business lunch with attentive, swift service, a romantic dinner date with a special touch, and patience for leisurely family brunch for a special occasion.

The partners Solomon Hwang, Anil Agrawal, and Derek Werynski, have created a dining atmosphere that compliments their menu that is a celebration of color and flavor. The spaces have an elegant vibrance and charm with modern twists. On Sunday at Brunch, we grooved to the lively DJ playing chill modern Indian music and we were captivated by the muted Bollywood films that are played throughout the restaurants.

Solomon Hwang,Anil Agrawal and Darek_Werynski Photo: Sebastian Bednarski

Do not miss the bars. They are the perfect place for happy hour. Drop in to sip on one of the carefully curated cocktail specials with friends and nibble on appetizers that will leave you joyfully licking your fingers. After all, you only live once!

Our favorite cocktail for summer was the Bombay Blue.

Bombay Blue – use a Collins Glass Filled with Ice – Garnish w/ Pineapple Leaf, A Thin Slice of Pineapple and cherry

In the Shaker with Ice put in ingredients shake and strain into Collins Glass over the Ice

1oz Malibu Rum

.5 oz Bacardi Rum

.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime

.5 Blue Liquor

2 oz Coconut Milk

Bombay Darbar – reservations – www.bombaydarbar.com

Locations: 1512 Las Olas Blvd, Ft Lauderdale