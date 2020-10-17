Spooktacular BINGO with Peachez to benefit the work of helpNYC

helpNYC is excited to announce that Peachez, the famed New York City entertainer, artist, and community activist will return to host Spooktacular BINGO, A Horrifying Halloween Fundraiser for helpNYC. Peachez hosted an overwhelming successful fundraiser in October for the community organization.

helpNYC, founded by stage manager, publicist, and entertainment vetran Josh Parkin-Ring, connects New Yorkers that are experiencing mental health concerns; financial, housing, food, and medical insecurities; and other concerns connect to services and organizations that can help them through their website at www.helpNYC.info.

Since the onset of the Coronavirus Crisis in New York City, helpNYC has been working with their listing partners like established food pantries and community kitchens to make sure they have the resources they need to keep their doors open. In addition to helpNYC’s normal operation, they have started the Food Assistance Collective of New York that helps connect the people providing organizational and technical support to New Yorkers who are food insecure.

“For the past two years, New Yorkers in need have depended on helpNYC to get information about low-barrier services through our listing partners in New York. We have seen an increase in need since the onset of COVID-19 with over 1,600 new users, and traffic to our website is up 87%. We provide accurate, critical information to those who need help, and that is important to us. Information is knowledge. Knowledge is power. And when you have power, anything is possible.” Josh Parkin, founder of helpNYC, said recently about the work he has been doing recently.

Josh continues, “Peachez is a fierce community activist. Her work in the community aligns with our work at helpNYC perfectly. We are so honored that she will be spending her Birthday with us. She is witty, sassy, and calls a mean game of BINGO. This evening of fun for the whole family shouldn’t be missed. I hope everyone will join us!”

“Similar to the work of helpNYC, my work in the community focuses on making sure there are boots on the ground regularly volunteering, marching for equality, and working with the next generation of elected officials to make sure New York City is moving forward. Using my platform as a touchstone for the community, activism and the need for social change is important to me. I’m happy to be spending my Birthday with helpNYC and elevating those in New York City that are underserved.” Peachez commented on her work with helpNYC.

Spooktacular BINGO, A Horrifying Halloween Fundraiser for helpNYC will take place October 29th at 7:00p virtually on Zoom. Tickets start at $20.00 and are available now at www.helpNYC.info and http://spooktacularbingo.eventbrite.com. For more information and group sales please contact helpNYC by email at hello@helpNYC.info.