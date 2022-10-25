Spooky Season at MoMI Museum of the Moving Image

Free Museum admission for kids in costumes on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30!

From zombie prosthetics and puppets to behind-the-scenes materials from classic horror movies, Museum of the Moving Image has something for everyone this October! See below for a list of all the Museum’s upcoming Halloween season events to put you in a spooky mood.

Vincent Price in Roger Corman’s Tales of Terror (courtesy of MGM/Park Circus)

In the Galleries

With the final episodes of The Walking Dead now airing, be sure to visit (or revisit) our exhibition Living with The Walking Dead. Explore the origins, production, and impact of the AMC series through costumes, props, special effects, and more. If you’re looking to hone your zombie makeup skills, or if you’re just fascinated by the history of the zombie in popular culture, there’s a lot to look at in this exhibition!

In our core exhibition Behind the Screen, see behind-the-scenes materials from iconic horror movies including The Exorcist, The Silence of the Lambs, A Nightmare on Elm Street IV: The Dream Master, The Bride of Frankenstein, and more.

The latest addition to Behind the Screen, LAIKA: Life in Stop Motion spotlights the tactile world-building of LAIKA Studios and features more than a dozen puppets from all five of LAIKA’s feature films, including Coraline and ParaNorman. At the interactive animation stations, you can make your own short animation using LAIKA characters, including the zombies from ParaNorman.