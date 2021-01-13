Sports and Exercise to Uplift World in 2021

The time is now to use the power of sport to uplift the world. In 2021 and beyond, organizations like ASICS will encourage people to experience the transformative power of sport, not just on the body but on the mind. Through research and innovation, and by supporting projects that get people moving while promoting positive physical and mental well-being.

In 2021, ASICS will undertake a landmark research project into the positive impact of sport on mental well-being. The research project will use cutting-edge biometric technology to capture the true impact of sport on the minds of thousands of participants around the world.

Ahead of the research project’s full roll-out, ASICS has also conducted an initial feasibility study involving a group of elite athletes – including British Olympic runner and European Triathlon Champion Beth Potter – and everyday athletes as a basis for comparison.

Overseen by Dr. Brendon Stubbs, a leading exercise and mental health researcher based at King’s College London, the study measured a series of brain pathways known to influence the emotional and cognitive elements of mental well-being. It found that after a short amount of physical activity, the everyday athletes experienced an overall emotional uplift, including up to a 29% improvement in their ability to cope with stress and up to an 18% increase in their relaxation levels. They also reported a significant drop in negative emotions like frustration and were up to 28% less prone to making rash decisions and react negatively to challenges or disruption.

Move with the Sun at Sunrise to Spread Positivity

Starting today, ASICS is coming together with its athletes – including Sara Hall, Deena Kastor and Taliyah Brooks – to issue an open invitation to people around the world to join their mission and uplift the world. Using sunrise as a symbol of hope, ASICS is encouraging people everywhere to kick start the New Year by moving at sunrise to spread positivity and raise awareness. Starting today, hundreds of ASICS athletes, ambassadors and employees will move at sunrise. Check out the Sound Mind, Sound body campaign here.

To get involved:

Get up, get out and move at sunrise by going for a run, walk, or taking part in any sport or activity

Take your sunrise selfie and upload to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with #SoundMindSoundBody and @ASICS (Instagram & Facebook) or @ASICSAmericas (Twitter)

Take part in the Move with the Sun at Sunrise Challenge using the ASICS Runkeeper™ app

Nominate up to three others to do the same and continue spreading the word

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more pressure on the wellbeing of millions of people,” said Yasuhito Hirota, President & Chief Operating Officer of ASICS. “We also know and believe that sport and movement can lift spirits and help people feel better. For us, 2021 is about unlocking the unique power of sport to uplift our minds. That starts with encouraging people everywhere to move with us at Sunrise and will continue throughout the year as we demonstrate our commitments to our founding Sound Mind, Sound Body TM philosophy.

Photo by Austris Augusts on Unsplash