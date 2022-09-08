Sportsbooks Betting Big on Talk of Football Being the Most Popular Market

The National Football League season runs from September to February, and it is a hugely exciting time for sports fans in the United States. The regular season runs until the beginning of January and then we enter the playoffs, where teams have just one chance to get it right on the day. The NFL season produces plenty of betting opportunities at online sportsbooks and betting companies are going all out on football being the most popular betting market.

Popularity of Football in the US

There are many reasons why it makes sense for sportsbooks in the US to push football betting. One of the main reasons is the popularity of the sport in the United States. Not only do millions of fans watch the NFL every season but college football is also extremely popular. You only must look at the packed stadiums, for both NFL and college football games to understand just how popular football is in America. 112 million Americans tuned in to watch the 2022 NFL Super Bowl and the NFL has the highest average attendance across all sports in the United States. As of 2019, the average attendance for NFL games was 66,479 and, together with television viewers, this makes football the biggest sport in the US. Naturally, sportsbooks are going to want a slice of the action and with so many people watching football, it makes sense to target the football market.

Sports Betting Revenue in the US

In 2018, the Supreme Court decided to strike down the federal ban on sports betting in the United States. This move allowed states to make their own decisions regarding the legalization of sports betting. As a result, several states have chosen to legalize sports betting, and this had led to a huge increase in revenue for sports gambling companies. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Arizona, and Colorado are just some of the states where you can bet legally on football. Figures show that at the end of 2021, the sports gambling industry enjoyed revenue of $4.33 billion, which is an incredible amount of money. This figure has continued to increase, and we could be set for another record-breaking year in terms of sports betting revenue come the end of 2022.

With that information in mind and more states about to legalize sports betting, now is the perfect time for sportsbooks to be pushing football betting. At the time of writing, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Ohio are all in the process of making sports betting legal and football is sure to be among the major sports betting markets advertised by the sportsbooks. With the huge revenues of 2021 and the fact so many people like watching football, it is the perfect time to strike for sportsbooks and promote football betting markets to the masses.

New Promotions

One of the many ways to attract new people to bet on football is by offering promotions. For example, if we look at some of the latest free bet offers at the major online sportsbooks in the United States, there is a lot of excitement. Many of the big names in sports betting have bonuses of over $1,000 and these can be used for betting on football. Some online sportsbooks will even offer NFL related promotions throughout the season, with cashback and odds specials, in addition to free bets. Sportsbooks are beginning to target NFL for more bonuses, and this is a sign they are choosing to back football as being the number one sports betting market. If you visit the top online sportsbooks in the weeks leading up to a new NFL season, you will see plenty of promotions.

Sportsbooks are backing football as being the most popular betting market and they could be right. With the number of NFL fans in the United States, combined with those who like to have a wager, in addition to new states legalizing sports betting, the future looks bright for the football betting market.