MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Spring Awakening The Dawn of Adolescence

Spring Awakening The Dawn of Adolescence

Spring Awakening at performed at The Vogel at the Basie Center is a classic musical performed on Broadway and countless regional theaters across America is a 1891 German play with the same title by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th Century Germany it tells of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of sexuality.

Phoenix Productions, under the direction of James Grausam and musical direction by Jason Neri, the show hits all the senses… from laughter to sadness and the remembrance of once being young. The kids are alright until parents and adult figures get involved and then things begin to go array.

With a small but deft setting, the romantic lighting sets the mood for what is for the most part a great evening. The young actors are all sufficient (at times difficult to hear), the singing and dancing entertains throughout the just under two hour intermission less show.

Spring Awakening with book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik when first presented on Broadway won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. The stage at The Vogel had a similar setting – open, yet with the feeling that makes the show intimate enough to look in on these players who struggle with life and its rules.

What makes this show so unique is the different individual quandaries that each deals with. Mort Steeple is a young man who does not have the brains to be at a private school but he loves his friends especially Melchior who is the brightest and could care less about anything other than his love interest Gwendala. Boy’s and Girl’s who deal with their sexuality… hetro and homo, they move through the wake of society as best they can.

As the show moves into a deeper darker atmosphere we feel for these children; navigating the waters, some end up dead, some permanently scared for life. This performance was deep and moving. Under crisp direction with outstanding musicians these young actors belt out memorable tunes and the entire evening works very well.

Spring Awakening: Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Related Items
Out of Town

Robert Massimi is the Chief Drama Critic for Metropolitan Magazine.Chief Drama Critic for Nimbus Magazine.Chief Drama Critic for My Life Publications.Member of The Dramatists Guild.Member of The National Arts Club.Former Member of the Board of Directors Metropolitan Playhouse.I Have produced 14 shows both on and off Broadway.A Graduate of Manhattan College. Alpha Sigma Lambda and Triple Major :English, Government and Psychology.

Related Items

More in Out of Town

What to Watch: July 19

Suzanna BowlingJuly 19, 2021
Read More

Honey West Sweetens the Venus Cabaret

Jeffery Lyle SegalJuly 18, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 18

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 17

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 16

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 15

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2021
Read More

A New Theatrical Venue and 39 Steps Comes To Long Island

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 14, 2021
Read More
Renee Fleming

What to Watch: July 14

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Old Vic’s The Dumb Waiter Delivers This Dynamic Duo Deliciously

RossJuly 13, 2021
Read More