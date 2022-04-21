Spring Is Blooming at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE New Jersey

Spring might not have sprung yet in New Jersey, but flowers are already blooming in LEGOLAND® Discovery Center New Jersey to celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Flower Day. Several LEGO® flowers have been built by the Center’s Master Model Builder, Matthew Grubin, and then ‘planted’ in the attraction’s MINILAND just in time for Earth Day. This area of the attraction includes replicas of Central Park and iconic landmarks and will definitely give guests an extra spring in their step as they usher in the upcoming spring season.



The first fifty families who attend the attraction on Friday, April 22nd will also receive their own LEGO® flower mini-build to take home with them, along with coffee grinds and flower seeds to plant in their own garden at home. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center New Jersey encourages guests to plant their own flowers at home to celebrate this special day, while admiring their floral LEGO® creations.

The first fifty families at SEA LIFE® New Jersey will also be receiving coffee grinds and flower seeds to plant in their own garden at home.