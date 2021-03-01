Spring Self-Care – On the Trail to Better Days with Erika Schlick

Spring is just around the corner. The time is now to put behind a past year of turmoil. It is more important than ever to make it a new season of healing and feeling better.

When it comes to self-care the definition refers to health care provided by oneself, often without consultation of a medical professional. This means everything you do to take care of your body and mind out of pure enjoyment. We are all different, so self-care will vary from one individual to the next.

Life Coach Erika Shlick says, “Some people need more active self-care like a cardio workout, and some people need to rest in bed or take a hot bath. It can be different for you depending on how your day went, but I think really checking in with your body and taking at least 30 minutes for yourself to do something to nurture yourself is key.”

After being diagnosed with Lyme disease and getting it in remission through a change in her diet and lifestyle, Schlick decided to share her journey through The Trail to Health. With her work here, she looks to inspire people who may find themselves in a similar situation while also sharing her knowledge on different diets and lifestyle changes that can improve your physical and mental health.

She believes self-care is one of the best habits we can have, but it changes for everyone. It is okay to create your own routine and have activities that fulfil you and help you feel better. She says, “when it comes to self-care, make that whatever helps you.”

Shlick shares what works for her in case you need inspiration or motivation to seek out the activities that work for you.

Clean Diet: Schlick suggests having a structured, clean diet will help your body and mind feel better.

Good Sleep: She highlights the importance of getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep in order to let your body rest, recharge energies, and be ready for the next day.

Exercise: Working out is not for everyone as there may be specific circumstances getting in your way. However, this Life Coach encourages you to find the exercises that work for you without hurting your body and practice them as often as you can.

Do Things you Love: Look for those things that make you feel happy and fulfilled. Erika Schlick says one way to do this is by creating a list of the things you love and going back to it when it is time for your self-care.

Stop When you are Tired and Learn to Say No: We tend to believe we must do everything and be working hard every hour. But this kind of behavior leads to burnout and sometimes health issues. That is why Schlick reminds you it is essential to say "no" when you need to rest and take time for yourself. You do not have to be active 24/7.

Self-care is not as easy as it sounds. We tend to push ourselves past our limits to keep going in a society that does not stop. But it is vital to take care of ourselves and know when it is time to rest and recharge our energies. As an experienced Life Coach and a Lyme disease patient, Schlick knows how necessary self-care is. She understands it can be different for everyone, but she encourages you to find what works for you and stick to it.

Here is to finding happiness in spring and for all seasons this year.

Cover Art Photo by Jenny Hill on Unsplash