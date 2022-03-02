Spring Things We Love

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
In less than three weeks spring will be here. The world needs some colorful delight right now. And with that in mind we are celebrating with a a of our favorite things today.

For a fresh springtime look try Masktini’s Metal Head gold brightening mask.

For the season get a beautiful look with ease. The creamy metallic mask contains mineral micro-pigments that leave behind just the slightest hint of glint. The shine will match the sunny days this season.

To bring springtime joy home try LAFCO New York’s new Jungle Bloom.

The new nature-inspired tropical scent is a fresh-aquatic fragrance featuring the essence of sparkling coconut water combined with delicate notes of exotic wild lily and frangipani blossoms over a luminous base of mango wood. Presented in LAFCO’s iconic, hand blown glass vessel, it highlights rich hues of emerald green. It will be sure to bring a smile to your face this season.

For spring sips there are two things that we adore to transport us into a happy season.

Whispering Angel is a joyful experience from start to finish. The brand is adored around the world and will be just as loved in your home.  A classic Côtes de Provence rosé it holds flavors of grapefruit and citrus combined with refreshing acidity.

Another strong choice for the season to kick off in style is Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule.

Unlike other brands, Reed’s features REAL ginger and uses all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, artificial flavors, or GMO-sourced ingredients for a stronger and bolder taste. We love the ready-to-drink Zero Sugar Classic Mule that’s naturally brewed. The drink is perfectly sweet and refreshing and with each sip you come to relax and enjoy the moment. What better way to toast in the new season than with a perfect taste that is chilled to perfection.

 

Cover art by Sergey Shmidt on Unsplash

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

