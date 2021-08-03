Springsteen On Broadway Hypocrisy At Its Best

“Bruce Springsteen’s exploration through the lives of oppressed working-class people has been a prevalent theme throughout the four decades of his musicianship.” -Kaylee Bumpus, Arcadia University. October 2017

You can still get a ticket for “Springsteen On Broadway” for the 8:00pm show on Tuesday, August 17 at the St. James Theater for $6,709.00 which includes the $1,118.00 processing fee.

What a relief for Mr. Springsteen’s working-class fans who have provided him with so many millions of dollars in performance royalties, mechanical royalties and synchronization royalties.

There’s still hope to see “The Boss” on Broadway.

Maybe those who are desperate to see him can get a third mortgage on their homes.

Here’s hoping the 38 shows headed to Broadway will have the same magic.