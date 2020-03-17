St. Patrick’s Day Fizzles as More News From deBlasio Hits

Irish pubs had closure signs and boarded up windows. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, was postponed, but a dozen people made their way up 5th avenue to the Irish American Historical Society. They held the traditional parade banner. This would have been their 259th parade. The parade survived the American Revolution, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, The Great Depression and now the coronavirus now,” said Sean Lane, New York St. Patrick’s Day Parade board chair.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral hosted a private mass that was streamed online. The number of coronavirus cases in New York state has grown to more than 1,400. There are now at least 277 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Manhattan.

De Blasio signed an executive order banning carpooling in rideshare services. The rule allows one person per vehicle, with exceptions for couples who have been together and families. The move is to restrict strangers from riding with one another in a bid to slow communication of the virus.

Alternate Side Parking will be suspended for seven days starting Wednesday and running through March 24.

Officials continued to reiterate that New Yorkers who are not feeling well should remain home for 3-4 days and then, after those days have passed, if they are not feeling better, contact their doctors.

Tri-State Area residents woke up to a new reality Tuesday.

Restaurants are offering takeout or delivery only, and Broadway, cabarets, bars, gyms and movie theaters are closed.

On the positive side restaurants have been donated all remaining food to anyone walking by.