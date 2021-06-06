Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Fighting for Her Life

Lisa Banes was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1984 for Isn’t it Romantic? and won a 1981 Theatre World Award for her performance as Alison Porter Off-Broadway in Look Back in Anger. In film, she has appeared in Cocktail (1988), Freedom Writers (2007), Gone Girl (2014), and as Hollis in A Cure for Wellness (2016). Now Ms. Banes, 65, is fighting for her life, after being struck by a hit-and-run scooter driver on the Upper West Side.

Sadly this was the first time since the pandemic began that she was back in the city she loves. She was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold. for a dinner party at a close pal’s home near Lincoln Center when she was mowed down by a red and black scooter or motor bike Friday at 6:30 p.m. on West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue.

She is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

In Once Upon a Time

Born in Ohio and raised in Colorado, Banes attended Julliard. Some of her roles were in “Once Upon a Time,” “Madame Secretary,” “One Life to Live,” “China Beach,” “The Royal Pains,” and “Nashville.”

On Broadway, she appeared in “Present Laughter” and “High Society” among other plays.