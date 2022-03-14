MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Stage and Screen Star William Hurt Passes On

William Hurt, was Tony nominated for his role in the Broadway production of Hurlyburly, but was more well known for his film work. Hurt died just a week before his 72nd birthday of natural causes.

William Hurt, Judith Ivey Hurlyburly Photo by Martha Swope

Hurt performed in 60 stage plays before he made his first movie. He attended Tufts University, where he studied theology, but joined the Juilliard School’s drama with fellow students Robin Williams, Christopher Reeve, Kelsey Grammer and Mandy Patinkin.

Mandy Patinkin and Hurt in The Doctors

Starting in 1977, Hurt was a member of the Circle Repertory Company, winning an Obie Award for his appearance in Corinne Jacker’s My Life. He had a broad resume in theater, winning a 1978 Theatre World Award for his multiple performances in Fifth of July, Ulysses in Traction, and Lulu. 

Photo from Oscars.org

Hurt was given three consecutive Academy Awards nominations for Best Actor for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985), Children of a Lesser God (1986) and Broadcast News (1987.). He won for Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hurt earned his fourth Academy Award nomination for his supporting performance in A History of Violence (2005).

In Altered States

His film debut film role was in 1980, playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year. He was the lawyer seduced by Kathleen Turner in Body Heat (1981). He was in the ensemble of The Big Chill (1983). He then appeared in the role of Arkady Renko in Gorky Park.

AI Artificial Intelligence

Other notable films include The Accidental Tourist, I Love You to Death, Lost in Space, Dune, AI Artificial Intelligence, Tuck Everlasting, The Good Shepherd, Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild, and Robin Hood.

Hurt was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in as  Thaddeus Ross, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, as well as the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant and the Disney+ animated series What If…?

Born on March 20, 1950 in Washington, DC. His father was part of the US Agency for International Development and his mother married Henry Luce III, son of publisher Henry Luce.
Hurt is survived by four children.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

