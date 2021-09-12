MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Stars and Strings Tribute Concert Gave NYC a Night of Honor and Love

Music soothed the soul last night at the “Stars and Strings” tribute concert.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Darius Rucker (C) performs onstage at Audacy’s Stars & Strings Concert Benefiting 9/11 at Pier 17 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audacy )

On a day of remembrance, the captivating show was what was needed in New York City. Hearts were warmed and guitars were strung at Pier 17 as a sold-out crowd roared in between performances, “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Caroline Jones performs onstage at Audacy’s Stars & Strings Concert Benefiting 9/11 at Pier 17 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audacy )

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker, Grammy Award-winning vocalist/songwriter Zac Brown, Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Chris Young, American Country Music Award-winning singer/songwriter Lee Brice, American Country Music Award nominee singer/songwriter Tenille Arts, singer/songwriter Caroline Jones and rising country star Jameson Rodgers all sang to the people who were all overcome with emotions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Zac Brown performs onstage at Audacy’s Stars & Strings Concert Benefiting 9/11 at Pier 17 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audacy )

The magical enthusiasm swept through the venue as cool breezes from the Hudson River blew gently through the air. Looming over the stage were the two giant symbolic blue beams of the Twin Towers that shot to heavens above. The songs played out sweet melodies to those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The emotional concert saluted and honored these beautiful individuals as Rucker led an incredible rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Darius Rucker (2nd L) performs onstage at Audacy’s Stars & Strings Concert Benefiting 9/11 at Pier 17 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy )

The Audacy live event was hosted by New York’s Country 94.7 FM (WNSH-FM). The annual country music concert event returned to The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport to benefit 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that runs the federally designated September 11th National Day of Service.

